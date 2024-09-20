How to watch England vs Australia: live stream 2nd ODI 2024 from Headingley

The white ball action continues as England and Australia play the second of five ODI clashes, with the hosts looking to bounce back from defeat. Below we have all the ways to watch England vs Australia live streams from around the world.

The Aussies gave England a bit of drubbing on Thursday, winning by seven wickets with a whopping 36 balls remaining. It was not a great start to captaincy for Harry Brook, standing in for the injured Jos Buttler. However, they can quickly put things right at Headingley. There needs to be more discipline in the England batting lineup, with a host of players getting starts and then getting out to loose shots, leading to something of a collapse.

Travis Head was undoubtedly the star of the first ODI. He scored a phenomenal 154 Not Out from 129 deliveries with the bat, before picking up two wickets with the ball. The England attack is going to have to find a way to subdue him, or they will be in trouble again.

Read on for where to watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI online and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Australia 1st ODI Quick Guide Key Dates 2nd match: Sept 21

Sept 21 England vs Australia start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST /9.30pm AEST Best streams Willow TV / Sling (US)

(US) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch the match from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI live streams in the US

The second England vs Australia ODI match at Headingley 2024 is on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch England vs Australia ODI live streams in the UK

England vs Australia is being broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month. Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £26, will give you access to the live stream of England vs Australia from Nottingham.

Where to watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI online in Australia

Aussies can see their team take on the Poms in the 2nd ODI through the live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Then specialist streaming service Kayo Sports may be the answer as it is also showing this series and its plans start from just $25/month. It hosts plenty of other cricket as well as other sports such as AFL, rugby, and Formula 1.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to watch your subscription services from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia ODI live streams in Rest of World

Canada

Willow TV is showing the England vs Australia ODI series live.

India

Every game of the 2024 England vs Australia series will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

When is the England vs Australia 2nd ODI match at Headingly 2024? The England vs Australia 2nd ODI game takes place at 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST and 9.30pm AEST on Saturday, September 21.

Can I watch England vs Australia on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

What are the England vs Australia ODI squads? England: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa