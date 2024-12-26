Brighton vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online, TV channels, broadcasters, free trial

The Seagulls meet the Bees on the south coast

The Brighton vs Brentford live stream sees two out-of-sorts sides looking for a post-Christmas boost. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Brentford from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Fabian Hurzeler's hot start at the Amex has ground to a jarring halt – it's now five games and more than a month since they won a match. That dire run includes a crushing home defeat to Crystal Palace and failure to beat strugglers Southampton and Leicester City.

After their struggles last season, many Brentford fans will have readily accepted 12th at Christmas this time around. Thomas Frank's men are largely winning the games they should and coming a cropper against better sides. If they have any hope of working their way back into the top half, they need to start winning games like Friday's.

Here's where to watch Brighton vs Brentford live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Brighton vs Brentford stream

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live streams in the US

The Brighton vs Brentford live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Peacock subscriber but away over the holidays? You can access your subscription from anywhere by using one of the best VPNs, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live streams in the UK

The Brighton vs Brentford live stream is on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service in the UK.

All of this year's Premier League Boxing Day fixtures on December 26 and 27 will be shown live and exclusively on Amazon Prime in the UK.

To watch all this festive footy goodness you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. You can sign up here – a year’s subscription costs £95 a year or £8.99 a month. Better yet, if you don't currently have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can start a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time, meaning you could watch the Brighton vs Brentford live stream for free.

On holiday outside of the UK? A VPN will allow you to access your usual subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

When does Brighton vs Brentford start?

Brighton vs Brentford kicks off at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT / 7.30pm GMT on Friday, December 27.

That's 6.30am AEDT on Saturday morning in Australia, and 8.30am NZDT in New Zealand.

Can I watch Brighton vs Brentford on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Brighton vs Brentford broadcasters by region

