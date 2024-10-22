Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League game online from anywhere

Watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams with both sides already with an unexpected loss against their names in the 2024/25 Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Barcelona are flying high in La Liga, managing to hold champions Real Madrid at bay ahead of their El Clasico encounter this weekend. But their first dip into the new Champions League format saw them lose at Monaco. An emphatic 5-0 win against Young Boys steadied their European ship, but they can't afford too many more losses if they want to progress to the round of 16.

Bayern are very much in the same boat following their shock loss to Aston Villa last time out. With the likes of Benfica and PSG still to come, they won't be relishing a trip to the Camp Nou. Although yet another Harry Kane hattrick against Stuttgart at the weekend means they head to Catalonia with their tails up.

Here's where to watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in the Champions League 2024/25 online from anywhere.

Watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Quick Guide Dates Date: Wednesday, October 23

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST Best free streams Virgin Media Player (Ireland)

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams for FREE

It's great news for football fans in Ireland, where you can watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams for FREE on Virgin Media Player and Virgin Media 2.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle.

Use a VPN to watch any Champions League 2024/25 stream

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams in the US

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

Online broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, belong to Paramount Plus, which includes analysis from the likes of Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. This match is also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision.

A subscription to Paramount Plus costs from $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year and there's a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial if you haven't used the streaming service before.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams in the UK

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports is sharing Champions League coverage with Amazon Prime this year, but it is showing the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich game. It also has exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports online from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Barcelona vs Bayern Munich broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Barcelona vs Bayern Munich streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Barcelona vs Bayern Munich streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Barcelona vs Bayern Munich streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Barcelona vs Bayern Munich about your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia Bulgaria bTV Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on Viaplay: Denmark, Iceland, Sweden Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich fixture. Ireland RTÉ and Virgin Media (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions League League 2024/25 in Ireland. Virgin will be showing Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, as outline earlier in this article. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Poland CANAL+ has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich.

Asia

Click to see more Barcelona vs Bayern Munich streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Anybody with access to JioTV will also be able to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich online in India, Japan Wowow will show the Champion League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich are held by Q Sports in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau TDM is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Barcelona vs Bayern Munich.

Oceania

Click to see more Barcelona vs Bayern Munich streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu

Middle East

Click to see more Barcelona vs Bayern Munich streams▼ You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen

When time is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich? The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream kicks off on Wednesday, October 23, at 3pm ET / 8pm BST. That's 9pm CET local time in Spain.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich for free Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich for free on Virgin Media 2 and the Virgin Media Player. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).