Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League game online from anywhere

Two European superpowers come face-to-face and needing a win

Pau Cubarsi of FC Barcelona runs with the ball ahead of the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream
(Image credit: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams with both sides already with an unexpected loss against their names in the 2024/25 Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Barcelona are flying high in La Liga, managing to hold champions Real Madrid at bay ahead of their El Clasico encounter this weekend. But their first dip into the new Champions League format saw them lose at Monaco. An emphatic 5-0 win against Young Boys steadied their European ship, but they can't afford too many more losses if they want to progress to the round of 16.

Bayern are very much in the same boat following their shock loss to Aston Villa last time out. With the likes of Benfica and PSG still to come, they won't be relishing a trip to the Camp Nou. Although yet another Harry Kane hattrick against Stuttgart at the weekend means they head to Catalonia with their tails up.

Here's where to watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in the Champions League 2024/25 online from anywhere.

Watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Quick Guide

Dates

  • Date: Wednesday, October 23
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST

Best free streams

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams for FREE

It's great news for football fans in Ireland, where you can watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams for FREE on Virgin Media Player and Virgin Media 2.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle.

Use a VPN to watch any Champions League 2024/25 stream

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams in the US

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

Online broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, belong to Paramount Plus, which includes analysis from the likes of Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. This match is also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision.

A subscription to Paramount Plus costs from $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year and there's a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial if you haven't used the streaming service before.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streams in the UK

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports is sharing Champions League coverage with Amazon Prime this year, but it is showing the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich game. It also has exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports online from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Barcelona vs Bayern Munich broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When time is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream kicks off on Wednesday, October 23, at 3pm ET / 8pm BST. That's 9pm CET local time in Spain.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich for free

Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich for free on Virgin Media 2 and the Virgin Media Player. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

