Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream: how to watch FA Cup third round game online

The Gunners take on the defending champions in this round's standout fixture

Watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream to see if the reigning champions can navigate their way through a tough test at the Emirates and reach the fourth round of the FA Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

  • Date: Sunday, January 12
  • Start time: 10am ET / 3pm GMT

FREE Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream

You can watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK:

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Arsenal vs Man Utd stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams in the US

Arsenal vs Man Utd is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for free on BBC One. The game will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Arsenal vs Man Utd start?

Arsenal vs Man Utd kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on Sunday January 12. That's 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT on Monday, January 13 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for free?

Can I watch Arsenal vs Man Utd on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

Official Arsenal vs Man Utd broadcasters by region

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

