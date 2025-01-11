Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream: how to watch FA Cup third round game online

Watch the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream to see if the reigning champions can navigate their way through a tough test at the Emirates and reach the fourth round of the FA Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream▼ It’s not been the best week for Arsenal who could only draw with Brighton in the league and then lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. The Gunners have been struggling to put away their chances and have clearly missed the injured Bukayo Saka. However, they have an impressive recent record against United, having won each of their last four games against the Red Devils. After three consecutive defeats, United produced their best display under Ruben Amorim as they secured a deserved 2-2 draw away at Liverpool. Perhaps finally getting to grips with the new formation and the demands of their Portuguese manager, the players will need to deliver another disciplined performance if they hope to gain a positive result at the Emirates. They’ll also need to tighten up at the back, having conceded nine in their last four games. Here's where to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, January 12

Start time: 10am ET / 3pm GMT Best free streams BBC iPlayer (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream

You can watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK:

BBC iPlayer – UK

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Arsenal vs Man Utd stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams in the US

Arsenal vs Man Utd is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for free on BBC One. The game will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Arsenal vs Man Utd start? Arsenal vs Man Utd kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on Sunday January 12. That's 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT on Monday, January 13 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for free? Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Man Utd via free-to-air BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Man Utd on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Arsenal vs Man Utd broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ The FA Cup 2024/25 broadcast rights are held by SuperSport across sub-Saharan Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport hosts the 2024/25 FA Cup on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ Canada Sportsnet has the rights to broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Canada. Latin America The broadcast rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup are held by Disney+ in Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ The 2024/25 FA Cup will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Belgium DAZN will broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show 2024/25 FA Cup live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the 2024/25 FA Cup on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The 2024/25 FA Cup is shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Viaplay: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Cosmote for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage. Hungary TV2 and Spiler TV share the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Hungary. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will have 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Serbia.

Asia

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ Hong Kong PCCW is the place for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony is the 2024/25 FA Cup broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to the FA Cup and all Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT shows the 2024/25 FA Cup in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Saran: Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Mongolia Unitel will provide coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in Mongolia. Philippines beIN Sports is the home of the 2024/25 FA Cup in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the 2024/25 Premier League in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in South Korea comes from Coupang. Thailand Make your way to beIN Sports for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Thailand.

Oceania

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the 2024/25 FA Cup TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.