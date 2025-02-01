Arsenal vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online, TV channels, broadcasters

A blockbuster clash between two Premier League heavyweights

Watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream to see if Mikel Arteta can get the better of his former colleague Pep Guardiola in what is a hugely important game for both teams. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Man City from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

  • Date: Sunday, February 2
  • Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Man City from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs Man City live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Not at home right now? Those traveling abroad can use NordVPN to access their home subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live streams in the UK

The Arsenal vs Man City live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

When does Arsenal vs Man City start?

Arsenal vs Man City kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, February 2. That's 3.30am AEDT on Monday, February 3 for those in Australia.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Man City on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Arsenal vs Man City broadcasters by region

