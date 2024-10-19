Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters
Two teams in strong form meet
Liverpool vs Chelsea is a huge game in the Premier League that has offered us some iconic moments over the years. Both sides will be hoping that the international break has not interrupted their recent good form. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on October 20, 2024, from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.
Click to read more about the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream▼
Arne Slot has got off to a great start at Anfield, with his side winning six of their seven games and heading into the weekend top of the table. They have been strong up front, scoring 13 goals, and resolute at the back, conceding just twice so far. Mo Salah looks back to his best and the side is playing in an aggressive, fluent way.
Defenders Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are both suspended for the visitors. Enzo Maresca seems to have got his previously troubled squad playing more coherently this season, with Cole Palmer in particularly sparkling form. Club captain Reese James has returned to full training, but it’s unclear how much of a part he can play in this game.
Quick Guide: Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream
Key Dates
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST
Best live streams
- USA Network (US)
- Sky Sports (UK)
- Vidio (Indonesia)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs Chelsea stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
- TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams in the US
The Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream is on NBC's USA Network TV channel in the US.
If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.
Another more comprehensive option is FuboTV, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.
If you're a PeacockTV subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams in the UK
The Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.
Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.
Can I watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea free live stream?
Sort of. Ignoring all the dodgy free streams out there, your best bet is a free trial from FuboTV. You'll get seven days free access to all Fubo's US cable channels including USA Network where you'll find the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream.
Don't forget to use your VPN if you're trying to watch while away from home. And it might be a good idea to use one for your own protection if you really, really must try a dodgy free stream too. Not our recommendation.
When does Liverpool vs Chelsea start?
Liverpool vs Chelsea kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST on Sunday, October 20.
Can I watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).
Official Liverpool vs Chelsea broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams▼
The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams▼
- Canada
Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A football on Fubo.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+.
Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription:
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America:
Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.
Europe
Click to see more Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams▼
The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Austria
Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Bulgaria
Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts.
- Croatia
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia.
- Cyprus
You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia.
- Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay:
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.
- France
There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky.
- Greece
Greeks should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Hungary
Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary.
- Ireland
Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia.
- Kosovo
SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25.
- Moldova
Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Portugal
DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal.
- Serbia
Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky.
- Turkey
BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Ukraine
Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.
Asia
Click to see more Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams▼
- China
In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV.
- Hong Kong
NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Indonesia
Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.
- Japan
U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan.
- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan
The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports:
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.
- Macau
iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia.
- Philippines
Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines.
- Singapore
StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV.
- Thailand
Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.
Oceania
Click to see more Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams▼
- Australia
Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month.
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Middle East
Click to see more Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams▼
BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Charlotte Henry is a journalist who has covered all things tech and media for a number of years for various publications. She reported in-depth as tech companies became media companies and vice versa. In her newsletter, The Addition, she focuses on the ever-changing streaming ecosystem as the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ fight for supremacy. Charlotte is also a close follower of sport (she’s a Spurs fan…) watching everything from Premier League football to Major League Baseball. Charlotte’s first book “Not Buying It: The Facts Behind Fake News” was published in 2019. Away from work, she can often be found at heavy metal concerts and festivals.