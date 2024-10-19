Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

How-to
By
published

Two teams in strong form meet

Trent Alexander-Arnold runs after a bouncing ball in his all-red Liverpool home kit.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Visionhaus)
Jump to:

Liverpool vs Chelsea is a huge game in the Premier League that has offered us some iconic moments over the years. Both sides will be hoping that the international break has not interrupted their recent good form. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on October 20, 2024, from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Quick Guide: Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, October 20 
  • Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs Chelsea stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream is on NBC's USA Network TV channel in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is FuboTV, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial

If you're a PeacockTV subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Can I watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea free live stream?

Sort of. Ignoring all the dodgy free streams out there, your best bet is a free trial from FuboTV. You'll get seven days free access to all Fubo's US cable channels including USA Network where you'll find the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream.

Don't forget to use your VPN if you're trying to watch while away from home. And it might be a good idea to use one for your own protection if you really, really must try a dodgy free stream too. Not our recommendation.

When does Liverpool vs Chelsea start?

Liverpool vs Chelsea kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST on Sunday, October 20.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Liverpool vs Chelsea broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Charlotte Henry
Charlotte Henry
Contributor

Charlotte Henry is a journalist who has covered all things tech and media for a number of years for various publications. She reported in-depth as tech companies became media companies and vice versa. In her newsletter, The Addition, she focuses on the ever-changing streaming ecosystem as the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ fight for supremacy. Charlotte is also a close follower of sport (she’s a Spurs fan…) watching everything from Premier League football to Major League Baseball. Charlotte’s first book “Not Buying It: The Facts Behind Fake News” was published in 2019. Away from work, she can often be found at heavy metal concerts and festivals.