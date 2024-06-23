How to watch USA vs Bolivia live stream: Copa America 2024 online and on TV

The USA vs Bolivia live stream today, Sunday, June 23 at the Copa America 2024 sees the hosts start their campaign against the lowest-ranked team in the competition. Semi-finalists the last time they featured in this tournament, the USMNT will be determined to begin with a win.

The USMNT continue to perform under coach Gregg Berhalter, beating Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final back in March to continue their trophy-winning form. Sure, a 5-1 friendly defeat to Colombia earlier in June wasn't great, but a 1-1 draw with Brazil that followed was a decent recovery. Captain Christian Pulisic has had another fine season with AC Milan, while Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams form a formidable central midfield duo.

Ranked 85th in the world by FIFA, Bolivia are South America's minnows and have won just once in 28 Copa America outings since finishing runners-up in 1997. La Verde have won just two of their last 13 internationals but will hope to cause a big upset against the hosts. A predominantly domestic squad will look to midfielder Boris Cespedes' European experience to see them through.

How to watch FREE USA vs Bolivia live streams

One of the best things about USA vs Bolivia at the Copa America 2024 is that it's completely FREE to watch in some places around the world. For example:

Mexico – Azteca 7

How to watch USA vs Bolivia from outside your country

How to watch USA vs Bolivia live stream in the US without cable

The Copa America 2024 group stage matches are split between Fox and FS1, with the knockout rounds airing on Fox. USA vs Bolivia will be shown on Fox.

Not got cable? The $45 per month Sling Blue plan carries both Fox and FS1 and, if you're new to the service, you'll get 50% off your first month.

(Note: there are three games on FS2 for which you'll need the $11 Sports Extra addon to watch them on Sling: Bolivia vs Panama, Costa Rica vs Paraguay and Canada vs Chile. But, don't worry for now, USA vs Bolivia isn't one of them.)

Sling Blue plans start from $40 a month and come with 30-plus channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA and more. Better still, new subscribers get their first month half-price.

Fubo is live streaming all games from the Copa America 2024 soccer tournament. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC and USA Network, with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch a USA vs Bolivia live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Copa America 2024 live streams, including USA vs Bolivia, are being shown on Premier Sports, which used to be Viaplay. You'll need the Premier Sports Pack (which includes Premier Sports 1 & 2, plus La Liga TV for Spanish football) and costs from £9.99 a month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £14.99 for the month-by-month option or £99 if you buy a full year up front. It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to you Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99 a month. If you were a subscriber to the Total package on Viaplay, follow this link to find out how to migrate over to Premier Sports. Not in the U.K.? Follow a USA vs Bolivia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch USA vs Bolivia live stream in Australia

In Australia, every game of Copa America 2024 – including USA vs Bolivia – will be shown on Optus Sport, which also holds the rights to Premier League football. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch USA vs Bolivia live stream in New Zealand

Free-to-air TVNZ has been advertized as holding the rights to Copa America 2024 in New Zealand but it doesn't appear to be on the program list at the time of writing. We'll keep our Kiwi readers updated.

How to watch USA vs Bolivia live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch every game of Copa America 2024 – including USA vs Bolivia – on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, log in with the details of your provider for access to a Copa America live stream. If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tap back into your preferred coverage wherever you are.

How to watch USA vs Bolivia live stream in India

Football fans in India can watch the Copa America 2024, including USA vs Bolivia, on FanCode. FanCode subscriptions costs Rs 199 per month, or a whole year will set you back Rs 999. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms.