How to watch UFC 294 live stream — Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, start time, odds, full card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sat, Oct 21 2023 Start time (main card): 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 5am AEDT TV channel: TNT Sports 2 (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US) | TNT Sports (UK)

Alexander Volkanovski has an early chance of revenge against Islam Makhachev as the two fighters come together for a Lightweight title clash in Abu Dhabi as the headline act for UFC 294.

The pair first faced off in Australia at UFC 284, where Makhachev handed Volkanovski the first defeat of his UFC career with a unanimous points victory.

This second encounter has come up maybe somewhat sooner than originally planned, after Volkanovski's original opponent, Charles Oliveira, injured himself while training, with this matchup pulled together with just 10 days notice.

You can watch the UFC 294 mixed martial arts on ESPN Plus for $79.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Makhachev v Volkanovski 2 is not a PPV and will be part of the regular TNT Sports subscription. It's the usual Kayo Sports PPV in Australia. Full details on how to watch a UFC 294 live stream online and on TV where you are just below.

With this card taking place in the United Arab Emirates it's worth being aware that the timings for the prelims and main card are somewhat different than what viewers will be normally used to for UFC events. Prelims begin at 10am ET / 3pm BST, followed by the main card at 2pm ET / 7pm BST, while the Makhachev v Volkanovski 2 cagewalks are expected at around 5pm ET / 10pm BST.

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at the earlier time of 2pm ET / 11am PT, with Makhachev and Volkanovski expected to enter the Octagon sometime from 5pm ET / 2pm PT – depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 294. 2. UFC 294 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $134.98. That gets you both the UFC 294 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $109.99 alone. 3. UFC 294 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 294 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc. - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. It's $94.98. That's $79.99 for the PPV and $14.99 for the Disney Bundle.

UFC 294 live stream without a PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 294 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top-rank live sporting content.

How to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2: live stream UFC 294 in the UK

TNT Sports, (formerly BT Sport) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 294 is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard TNT Sports subscription. Just be warned that live coverage kicks off at the earlier time of 5pm BST on Saturday afternoon on TNT Sport 2, and the main card action is set to start at 7pm. TNT Sports currently costs £29.99 a month as part of Discovery+, or you can take it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 : live stream UFC 294 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 294 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 is expected to start at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

UFC 294 live stream: how to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 294 and Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 5am AEST on Sunday morning. Makhachev and Volkanovski are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 8am AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 live stream: how to watch UFC 294 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering UFC fans in New Zealand a Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 live stream – with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 7am NZDT main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. The headline Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight is expected any time from around 10am NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Who is Islam Makhachev? Russian star Islam Makhachev enjoyed a string of 11 straight wins on his way to winning the UFC Lightweight belt back in October 2022. And that that seemingly unstoppable run continued with a first defense of his crown in his first fight with his opponent for UFC 294 back in February. The 31-year-old from Makhachkala, Dagestan, has the ideal mentor for continuing his dominance at this weight, with Makhachev counting UFC Lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov among his trainers.

Who is Alexander Volkanovski? Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski is the current Featherweight champion, but saw his run of 12 consecutive wins – the longest active streak in the UFC at the time – come to an end in his previous encounter with Makhachkala. The erstwhile semi-professional rugby league player and professional boxer has got the better of some of the biggest names in the sport, including Max Holloway, Jung Chan-sung and Brian Ortega. Instantly recognizable because of his short and extremely stocky frame, Saturday's fight once again gives the Aussie the chance to become the fifth UFC fighter to reign supreme in two different divisions at the same time.

Makhachkala vs Volkanovski: who is favorite to win? Makhachkala stands out as favourite with the bookies to retain his crown, with the Russian fighter hovering around the 2/5 mark to win, while Volkanovski's odds of victory are currently floating around 15/8.

Makhachkala vs Volkanovski: recent results

Makhachkala's last appearance in the octagon was his previous encounter with Volkanovski at UFC 284 back in February, which saw the Russian defend his Lightweight title for the first time via a unanimous points decision back in February at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.

The intervening months has seen Volkanovski get back to winning ways, with the Australian beating Yair Rodríguez via a third round TKO to defend his Featherweight title at UFC 290 in Las Vegas back in July.

UFC 294 full card and highlights

Beyond the headline fight, UFC 294 boasts an intriguing co-main event which sees Khamzat Chimaev take on former UFC Welterweight champion Usman in a rearranged Middleweight clash, with Usman drafted in to replace the injured Paulo Costa.

Main card

Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (UFC Lightweight title fight)

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev (Middleweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker (Light Heavyweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves; (Middleweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov (Bantamweight)

Prelims

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev (Flyweights)

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek (Lightweight)

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry (Bantamweights)

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas (Middleweight)

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli (Lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov (Featherweight)

Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey (Strawweight)

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva (Middleweight)