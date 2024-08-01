How to watch Trampoline at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Trampoline broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Team GB's Bryony Page spins through the air during the Olympic Trampoline event ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)
Watch the Trampoline at Olympics 2024 with men's and women's events both tricky to call. Below we have all the information on how to watch Trampoline at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

One of those sports you probably only get to enjoy every four years when the Summer Games rolls around, Olympic trampolining is now almost a quarter of a century old. And while China is the most successful nation since its advent, it hasn't always gone all their way.

Indeed, it was 20-year-old Belarussian Ivan Litvinovich (now competing as an INA) who topped a China-less podium in Tokyo – he'll be trying to become the first man to win two golds in the discipline. World champion Yan Langyu is the main threat from a strong China team that also includes Yang Zisai. While New Zealander Dylan Schmidt will be looking to go better than his bronze last time around.

Brit Bryony Page stormed to a second title at her home Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Birmingham last year. She already has Olympic silver and bronze, so will be hopeful of completing the set in Paris. In addition to Japan's Hikaru Mori, the main threat is again most likely to come from Chinese duo Hu Yicheng and Zhu Xueying.

Here's where to watch Trampoline and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Trampoline at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 2
  • Starts: 6am ET / 11am BST

Best free streams

FREE Trampoline Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Trampoline at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Trampoline.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Trampoline for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Trampoline Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Trampoline live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and a combination of E! for the women and USA Network for men (final only) in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Trampoline Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a limited time offer for new subscribers. If you sign up to Discovery Plus before August 11, it's only £3.99 per month until the end of the year.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Trampoline broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Trampoline for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Trampoline free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Trampoline at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Trampoline takes place on one day – Friday, August 2. The women's event starts at 6am ET / 11am BST, with the men beginning at 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Trampoline on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

