How to watch the Mountain Bike cross country at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

By
published

Men's and Women's Mountain Bike cross country broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Olympic Mountain Bike Cross champion Tom Pidock, on his bike, spattered with mud, ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Piotr Staron)
Watch the Mountain Bike cross country at Olympics 2024 as the world's very best cyclists battle it out on the trails of the man-made Elancourt Hill some 40km west of Paris city centre. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Mountain Bike cross country races at Olympics 2024 with free live streams and dates at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world. Details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams to follow.

After his domination of the event three year's ago in Tokyo and his ability to seemingly win at will in the intervening years, the nailed on favourite to retain his gold medal will be Great Britain's Tom Pidcock. Not only is he the current World Champion he has also won every Olympic distance race he has started this year. Trying to beat him will be Nino Schurter (Switzerland), Sam Gaze (New Zealand) and Alan Hatherly (South Africa) but they will need to be in the form of their life to stop Tornado Tom.

Favourite for the Women's event is the current world and European champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) who will be racing on home soil and in front of her home crowd. Out to try and stop her will be the champion from three years ago Jolanda Neff (Switzerland), Evie Richards (Great Britain) and the sensational up and coming star Puck Pieterse (Netherlands).

Here's where to watch the Mountain Bike cross country and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Mountain Bike cross country at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 28 (Women) – July 29 (Men)
  • Men's start: 7.10pm ET / 1.10pm BST
  • Women's start: 7.10pm ET / 1.10pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Mountain Bike cross country Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the Mountain Bike cross country at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Mountain Bike cross country.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Mountain Bike cross for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Mountain Bike cross country Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Mountain Bike cross country live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and USA Networl in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Mountain Bike cross country Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Mountain Bike cross country broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Mountain Bike cross country for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Olympic Mountain Bike cross country free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When are the Olympic Mountain Bike cross country races at the 2024 Olympics?

The Women's 2024 Olympic Cycling Road Race takes place on Saturday, July 28 starting at 8.10am ET / 1.10pm BST.

The Men's 2024 Olympic Mountain Bike cross country takes place on Monday, July 29 starting at 8.10am ET / 1.10pm BST.


Can I watch 2024 Olympic Mountain Bike cross country on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

