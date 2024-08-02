How to watch the Cycling Road Races at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

How-to
By
published

Men's and Women's Cycling Road Race broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Lotte Kopecky, in a red top and black shorts, wins a cycling road race stage ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Luc Claessen)
Jump to:

Watch the Cycling Road Races at Olympics 2024 as the world's very best go head-to-head on the challenging course that heads south-east out of the capital before returning to tackle a series of laps focused on the vicious climb up to Montmartre. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Cycling Road Races at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The list of riders who have publicly stated that the Olympic Road Race is one of their key goals for the season is almost as long as the race itself. The hilly but far from mountainous circuit, set on the twisting roads of Paris, with multiple ascents of the cobbled Côte de la butte Montmartre, will favor a whole host of stars from the lightweight climbers to the more powerful Classics specialists.

With no Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu Van der Poel is favorite in the men's race. In the Women's event Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering will be the key names to watch but, just like the men's, the entry is absolutely stacked with talent. Challengers in the men's include Tom Pidcock, Mads Pedersen, Wout ven Aert and of course the French hero Julian Alaphilippe. In the women’s race, Elisa Longo-Borghini, Lorena Wiebes, Elisa Balsamo and the irrepressible Marianne Vos will all be dreaming of Gold.

Here's where to watch the Cycling Road Races and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. And you can watch a replay of the Time Trial too.

Watch Cycling Road Race at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 3 (Men) - August 4 (Women)
  • Men's start: 5pm ET / 10am BST
  • Women's start: 8pm ET / 1pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Cycling Road Races Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the Cycling Road Races at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Cycling Road Races.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Road Race Cycling for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Cycling Road Race Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Cycling Road Race live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and CNBC in the USA for both the men's and women's events.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Cycling Road Race Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Cycling Road Race broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Cycling Road Race for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Cycling Road Race free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When are the Cycling Road Races at the 2024 Olympics?

The Men's 2024 Olympic Cycling Road Race takes place on Saturday August 3 starting at 5am ET / 10am BST.

The Women's 2024 Olympic Cycling Road Race takes place on Sunday August 4 starting at 8am ET / 1pm BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Cycling Road Race on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Simon Warren
Simon Warren
Contributor

Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.