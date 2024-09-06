How to watch Sinner vs Draper: US Open 2024 semi-final live streams

Watch Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper at the 2024 US Open as the world number 1 looks to vanquish the young Brit and give himself the chance for his second Slam of the season. Below we have all the information on how to watch Sinner vs Draper at the US Open from anywhere in the world with details on global TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Sinner started the year in perfect style by winning the Australian Open, and he hasn't looked back since. Having climbed to the top of the world rankings, the Italian has the chance to bookend the season with a second career major at Flushing Meadows.

Standing in his way is a 22-year-old Brit in terrific form. Left-handed Draper is yet to drop a set in New York, dispatching Alex de Minaur in utter comfort in the quarters. Having battled injury throughout his late youth, all those hours in physio and the gym seem to have paid off for a youngster with the world at his feet.

Here's where to watch Sinner vs Draper and US Open 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Sinner vs Draper Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Friday, September 6

Friday, September 6 Daily start: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free streams 9Now (Australia)

(Australia) TVNZ (New Zealand)

FREE Sinner vs Draper live stream broadcasters

You can watch Sinner vs Draper (and all of the key US Open 2024 matches) for free with English-language commentary on TVNZ in New Zealand and on the 9Now streaming service in Australia.

9Now – Australia

TVNZ+ - New Zealand

Use a VPN to watch any Sinner vs Draper stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual US Open 2024 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Sinner vs Draper live streams in the US

Sinner vs Draper live streams will be shown on ESPN in the US.

Both linear ESPN and the ESPN Plus streaming service will be showing the US Open semi-final, meaning you have plenty of options for how to watch Sinner vs Draper.

If you don't have cable or your plan doesn't include ESPN, then live TV streaming services including DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Fubo.

Or there's the network's dedicated streaming service ESPN Plus. It currently costs from $10.99 per month (soon to increase in October), though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Plus Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.

How to watch Sinner vs Draper live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the US Open 2024 in Europe, in the UK it's Sky Sports that holds the rights.

That means you'll be able to watch Sinner vs Draper via Sky's online platform or its premium live TV channels. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22 a month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14 per month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with US Open 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official US Open broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more US Open tennis streams▼ The US Open broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSports. Residents of the following African countries can watch US Open 2024 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Olympics 2024 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (incl. Somaliland), South Sudan, Sudan.

Americas

Click to see more US Open tennis streams▼ Canada TSN has the rights to broadcast the US Open 2024. If you don't have cable, you can try TSN Plus streaming service from only $8 a month. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Latin America and the Caribbean The US Open broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International. Residents of the following countries can watch US Open 2024 live streams with a ESPN subscription. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barthelemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos

Europe

Click to see more US Open tennis streams▼ The US Open broadcast rights for Europe come courtesy of Eurosport. Residents of the following countries can watch US Open 2024 live streams via Eurosport: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Tyroll, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan Austria JOYN in Austria will stream coverage of the 2024 US Open. Germany Sky Sport in Germany will broadcast coverage of the 2024 US Open. Italy, San Marino and Vatican City Viewers in Italy can watch the 2024 US Open on Super Tennis. Spain Movistar Plus in Spain will broadcast coverage of the 2024 US Open.

Asia

Click to see more US Open tennis streams▼ China State media division CCTV will show coverage of the 2024 US Open. Hong Kong Public broadcaster PCCW will show coverage of the 2024 US Open. India The 2024 US Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. Japan WOWOW has the rights to show US Open live streams in Japan. Pakistan The 2024 US Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. Mongolia, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Macau SPOTV has the broadcast rights for the 2024 US Open. South Korea You can also watch the 2024 US Open on CJ ENM in South Korea.

Oceania

Click to see more US Open tennis streams▼ Australia Nine Network will have some coverage of the US Open. Viewers can watch live streams for free on 9Now. Paid subscription service, Stan will provide more comprehensive coverage of the 2024 US Open. New Zealand TVNZ will provide FREE coverage of the 2024 US Open.

Middle East

Click to see more US Open tennis streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the primary US Open broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the 2024 US Open live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

When is Sinner vs Draper at the 2024 US Open? The 2024 US Open semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper takes place on Friday, September 6. The start time is scheduled for 3pm local time, which is 12pm PT, 8pm BST and 5am AEST (Sat).