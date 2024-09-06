How to watch Sinner vs Draper: US Open 2024 semi-final live streams

Sinner vs Draper broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Jack Draper raises his racket at the US Open tennis, wearing a purple Nike t-shirt.
Watch Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper at the 2024 US Open as the world number 1 looks to vanquish the young Brit and give himself the chance for his second Slam of the season. Below we have all the information on how to watch Sinner vs Draper at the US Open from anywhere in the world with details on global TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Sinner started the year in perfect style by winning the Australian Open, and he hasn't looked back since. Having climbed to the top of the world rankings, the Italian has the chance to bookend the season with a second career major at Flushing Meadows.

Standing in his way is a 22-year-old Brit in terrific form. Left-handed Draper is yet to drop a set in New York, dispatching Alex de Minaur in utter comfort in the quarters. Having battled injury throughout his late youth, all those hours in physio and the gym seem to have paid off for a youngster with the world at his feet.

Here's where to watch Sinner vs Draper and US Open 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Sinner vs Draper Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Dates: Friday, September 6
  • Daily start: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Sinner vs Draper live stream broadcasters

You can watch Sinner vs Draper (and all of the key US Open 2024 matches) for free with English-language commentary on TVNZ in New Zealand and on the 9Now streaming service in Australia.

Use a VPN to watch any Sinner vs Draper stream

How to watch Sinner vs Draper live streams in the US

Sinner vs Draper live streams will be shown on ESPN in the US. 

Both linear ESPN and the ESPN Plus streaming service will be showing the US Open semi-final, meaning you have plenty of options for how to watch Sinner vs Draper.

If you don't have cable or your plan doesn't include ESPN, then live TV streaming services including DirecTV StreamSling Orange and Fubo.

Or there's the network's dedicated streaming service ESPN Plus. It currently costs from $10.99 per month (soon to increase in October), though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Plus Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.

How to watch Sinner vs Draper live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the US Open 2024 in Europe, in the UK it's Sky Sports that holds the rights. 

That means you'll be able to watch Sinner vs Draper via Sky's online platform or its premium live TV channels. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22 a month to add those channels. 

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14 per month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99. 

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with US Open 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official US Open broadcasters by region

When is Sinner vs Draper at the 2024 US Open?

The 2024 US Open semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper takes place on Friday, September 6.

The start time is scheduled for 3pm local time, which is 12pm PT, 8pm BST and 5am AEST (Sat).

