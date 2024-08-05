How to watch Park Skateboarding at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Park Skateboarding broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Andrew Macdonald of Great Britain competes during the Skateboarding Men's Park Prelims Heat 4 on on day two during the Olympic Qualifier Series ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Park Skateboarding at Olympics 2024 with the sport looking to attract even more new fans in its sophomore games. Below we have all the information on how to watch Park Skateboarding at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

There aren't many sporting arenas where young skaters compete against rivals born three decades before them, but the halfpipe is certainly one. Take Team GB's 50-year-old Andy Macdonald, for example, who had already been pro for a decade and bagged 14 X Games medals by the time that Australia's Kieran Woolley was even born. Fellow 21-year old Aussie Keegan Palmer is hotly tipped to go back-to-back for the gold.

While the competitors in the 'women's' category get even younger. Now aged 15 and 16 respectively, Kokona Hirakia and Sky Brown could be considered experienced old heads having taken the silver and bronze in Tokyo behind Sakura Yosozumi. Aged only 11, Zheng Haohao will become China's youngest ever Olympian.

Here's where to watch Park Skateboarding and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Park Skateboarding at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 6 7
  • Daily start: 6.30am ET / 11.30am BST

Best free streams

FREE Park Skateboarding Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Park Skateboarding at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Park Skateboarding.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Park Skateboarding for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Park Skateboarding Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Park Skateboarding live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and a combination of E! for the women and USA Network for men in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Park Skateboarding Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Park Skateboarding broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Park Skateboarding for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Park Skateboarding free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Park Skateboarding at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Park Skateboarding takes place between August 6-7. Start times are at approximately 6.30am ET / 11.30am BST each day, with the finals taking place from 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST.

The women's prelim and final are on Tuesday, August 6, with the both men's sessions on Wednesday, August 7.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Park Skateboarding on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

