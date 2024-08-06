How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Xan de Waard, in orange vest, shorts and socks, crouches with her stick during a Netherlands women's hockey match at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Soccrates Images)
Watch Netherlands vs Argentina is the first of the women’s hockey semi-finals. Below we have all the information on how to watch the women's hockey semi-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Having won all five of their pool matches, it was no surprise when the Netherlands cruised past Great Britain in the quarter-finals. The Dutch led in nearly every statistical category as they dominated play with skipper Xan de Waard scoring in the first minute. They will now face a much sterner test against Argentina who are the no.2 ranked side in the world

Las Leonas won four of their five pool matches and showed plenty of grit and determination to come through their quarter-final against Germany. It was a tight defensive affair which took heroics from Argentina keeper Cristina Cosentino to sort out. We should be in for fantastic encounter.

The victor will play the winner of the other women's hockey semi-final, Belgium vs China. Here's where to watch Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final and all the 2024 Olympic hockey live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 7
  • Start time: 8am ET / 1pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the women’s hockey semi-final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Argentina Olympic women’s hockey semi-final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final live stream from Olympics 2024 is exclusively on Peacock in the US. It will not be on cable TV.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Netherlands vs Argentina women's Olympic hockey semi-final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Netherlands vs Argentina 2024 Olympic women’s hockey semi-final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include women’s hockey semi-final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Netherlands vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final at the 2024 Olympics?

The Netherlands vs Argentina 2024 Olympic women’s hockey semi-final takes place on Wednesday, August 7 at 8am ET / 1pm BST.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Argentina 2024 Olympic the women’s hockey semi-final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

