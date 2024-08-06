How to watch Men's Volleyball semi-finals at Olympics 2024: free live streams and schedule

Men's volleyball semi-finals TV channels and free streams

Earvin Ngapeth, in blue shirt and shorts, digs the ball out of trouble for France in the men's volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Catherine Steenkeste)
Watch the men's volleyball semi finals at Olympics 2024 for an unmissable pair of ties in a tournament that's just exploded into life. Below we have all the information on how to watch men's volleyball semi finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

USA, who crashed out in the pool stage three years ago, are up against no.1-ranked Poland in the first semi. The White and Reds haven't won an Olympic medal in 48 years, and they're bouncing after finally ending a run of five quarter-final exits.

It's over to France and top-seeded Italy next, a pair of reverse-sweepers who came back from the dead to reach the last four. The hosts' offense was nowhere to be found before Earvin Ngapeth, Trevor Clevenot and the crowd simply willed them to victory over Germany, while six-time medalists Italy's dream of capturing a maiden gold is somehow still alive.

Here's where to watch men's volleyball semi finals live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options – and all the 2024 Olympic volleyball live streams.

Watch men's volleyball semi finals at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 7
  • Poland vs US start: 10am ET / 3pm BST
  • Italy vs France start: 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Best free streams

FREE men's volleyball semi-finals Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch men's volleyball semi-finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic men's volleyball semi-finals.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's volleyball semi-finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch men's volleyball semi-finals live streams in the US

The men's volleyball semi-finals live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock. The matches will also be replayed on E! and USA later in the day.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels. A handful of volleyball sessions will air on E! and USA in the US.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch men's volleyball semi-finals live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic men's volleyball semi-finals broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic men's volleyball semi-finals for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free men's volleyball live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When are the men's volleyball semi-finals at the 2024 Olympics?

Both of the men's volleyball semi-finals take place on Wednesday, August 7. Poland vs US will start at 10am ET / 3pm BST, and Italy vs France will start at 2pm ET / 7pm BST.

The men's volleyball semi-finals are available to live stream on Peacock in the USA. The action is on Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's volleyball semi-finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic men's volleyball semi-finals on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

