How to watch Men's 200m and 110m Hurdles Finals at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start times

Noah Lyles (C), in a blue and red fine-striped running suit, runs the bend in the men's 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Anadolu)
Watch the men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals at Olympics 2024 for your fill of the two biggest remaining individual men's races of the Games. Below we have all the information on how to watch men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

He already has the 100m title under his belt. Now Noah Lyles (USA) is looking to complete the double. If he pulls it off, he'll be the first man to achieve the feat since Usain Bolt. The divisive American hasn't lost a 200m sprint since Andre De Grasse (CAN) beat him to gold three years ago. Lyles has won 25 races in a row, though Kenny Bednarek (USA) has set two PBs already this year, most notably last month, when 0.06s was all that separated him and his compatriot.

Grant Holloway (USA) and Freddie Crittenden (USA) are the two leading contenders in the 110m hurdles, though reigning champion Hansle Parchment (JAM) has made a habit of rising to the occasion. The 34-year-old only just qualified for the Olympics – just as he did three years ago, went he went on to win the whole thing.

Crittenden raised eyebrows by jogging through his heat with an adductor issue, but blitzed the repechage. Here's where to watch men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals and all the 2024 Olympic Athletics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Thursday, August 8
  • Men's 200m final start: 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm BST
  • Men's 110m hurdles final start: 3.45pm ET / 8.45pm BST

Best free streams

FREE men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals live stream broadcasters

You can watch men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the Olympic men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals live streams in the US

The men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and NBC in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When are the men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals at the 2024 Olympics?

The men's 200m final takes place at 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm BST on Thursday, August 8, with the 110m hurdles final scheduled to start at 3.45pm ET / 8.45pm BST the same day.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic men's 200m and 110m hurdles finals on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

