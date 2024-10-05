How to watch Storm vs Panthers: live streams 2024 NRL Grand Final

Watch Storm vs Panthers live streams, as Accor Stadium hosts a 2024 NRL Grand Final that could define the modern era. Below we have all the info on how to watch Storm vs Panthers on October 6, 2024, from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

While Melbourne, this season's minor premiers, have been the NRL's best and most consistent team over the past decade, reigning champions Penrith have completely overshadowed them by becoming the first team in more than half a century to reach five consecutive Grand Finals.

That run, incidentally, started in 2020, when they were beaten by none other than Melbourne. The Storm also won both regular season meetings, but that's not to say that the Panthers haven't made their mark too. Penrith have knocked Melbourne out of contention in two of the past three seasons.

Here's where to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Storm vs Panthers Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, October 6

Sunday, October 6 Storm vs Panthers start time: 4.30am ET / 9.30am BST / 6.30pm AEST Best free streams 9Now (Australia)

(Australia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Storm vs Panthers live stream broadcasters

You can watch the Storm vs Panthers 2024 NRL Grand Final for FREE on Channel 9 and on the 9Now streaming service and in Australia:

9Now – Australia

Use a VPN to watch Storm vs Panthers for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Storm vs Panthers stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Storm vs Panthers live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams in the US

You can watch a 2024 NRL Grand Final live stream on Fox Sports 2 in the USA. If you don't have a cable package with Fox, you can use Sling (via the Sling Blue package with the Sports Extra add-on), Fubo or another cable replacement service to stream FS2.

How to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams in the UK

The Storm vs Panthers live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK for the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

Packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

How to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the Storm vs Panthers 2024 NRL Grand Final is available to watch free-to-air in Australia on terrestrial broadcaster Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

How to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams in the rest of the world

Africa

Click to see more Storm vs Panthers streams▼ ESPN is the NRL broadcaster in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more Storm vs Panthers streams▼ Canada Sportsnet holds the rights to the NRL in Canada. You can get it as part of your cable TV package or sign up to the Sportsnet+ streaming service.

Europe

Click to see more Storm vs Panthers streams▼ Germany, Austria, Switzerland Select NRL games are shown on Sport1 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. France beIN Sports has the rights to the NRL in France. Netherlands The NRL is shown on ESPN in the Netherlands.

Oceania

Click to see more Storm vs Panthers streams▼ New Zealand Sky Sport is the 2024 NRL TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV (you can watch Storm vs Panthers on Sky Sport 4) or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week. Fiji Fiji TV has the rights to the NRL in Fiji. Papua New Guinea TVWAN shows NRL in Papua New Guinea. Sky Pacific covers the NRL across Fiji, the Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, American Samoa, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Pacific Islands (being Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia).

Asia

Click to see more Storm vs Panthers streams▼ Premier Sports holds the NRL rights in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

Can I watch the 2024 NRL Grand Final for free? Yes! Viewers in Australia can watch the 2024 NRL Grand Final for free. The Storm vs Panthers is on free-to-air Channel 9 and will also be live streamed on the 9Now streaming service. Aussies away from home can use a VPN to watch 9Now free from abroad.

When does the 2024 NRL Grand Final start? The Storm vs Panthers game takes place at 4.30am ET / 9.30am BST / 6.30pm AEST on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Can I watch Storm vs Panthers on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things NRL on the official social media channels on YouTube (@NRL) and Instagram (@NRL).