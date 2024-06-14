How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland live stream: Euro 2024

The first full day of Euro 2024 action features the Hungary vs Switzerland live stream, which is a crucial game for both teams.

Group A is the most open of all six sections at the competition. All four sides (Germany and Scotland are the other two) have ambitions of progressing to the last 16, so both Hungary and Switzerland will feel it is important to get off to a winning start.

The Swiss are tournament regulars but they endured a lackluster qualifying campaign. Murat Yakin's side have tactical flexibility and they could line up with either a back three or a back four here.

Hungary went unbeaten in qualifying and there is genuine optimism within their camp. The wing-back duo Loic Nego and Milos Kerkez are vital to how they attack, so expect plenty of raids down the flanks from Marco Rossi's men. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will be looking to make his mark on this match.

Here's where to watch Hungary vs Switzerland live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Hungary vs Switzerland Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, June 15

Saturday, June 15 Kick-off time: 10am ET / 2pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

FREE Hungary vs Switzerland live stream broadcasters

You can watch Hungary vs Switzerland for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTE – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Hungary vs Switzerland free streams can be found on MagentaTV (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), beIN SPORTS (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Hungary vs Switzerland for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Hungary vs Switzerland stream

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland live stream in the US

The Hungary vs Switzerland live stream is on Vix in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $75 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Hungary vs Switzerland broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Hungary vs Switzerland for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 3pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, June 15. Here are the Hungary vs Switzerland kickoff times around the world:

USA – 9am ET / 6am PT

Mexico – 7am CST

Brazil – 10am BRT

Central Europe – 3pm CET

South Africa – 3pm SAST

India – 6.30pm IST

Singapore – 9pm SGT

Australia – 11pm AEST

New Zealand – 1am NZST

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).