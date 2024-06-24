How to watch France vs Poland live stream: Euro 2024 for free

Considering that they were among many pundits' pre-tournament favorites, it's rather a big surprise that France are two games into their Euro 2024 campaign without any of their players managing to register a goal. Will that change during the France vs Poland live stream, and will Kylian Mbappé make an appearance to help make it so?

The star man was missing for the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands after breaking his nose in Les Bleus' opener with Austria. An own goal from Maximilian Wöber was enough to get France over the line in that one, but they haven't really got themselves into top gear yet. A convincing win is needed ensure they top the group.

For Poland, on the other hand, a win is necessary to stay in the competition altogether. They gave the Netherlands a scare first game up and were unlucky not to leave with a point. But losing 3-1 to Austria was a huge disappointment for the immaculately turned out Michal Probierz's side. That leaves them in a position where, even if they do the unlikely and beat France, they may still be knocked out.

France vs Poland Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, June 25 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream BBC One and BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

FREE France vs Poland live stream broadcasters

You can watch France vs Poland for free with English language commentary on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language France vs Poland free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access France vs Poland for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any France vs Poland stream

How to watch France vs Poland live stream in the US

The France vs Poland live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also six group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

If you're looking to pick up FOX and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available.

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first.

Official France vs Poland broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch France vs Poland for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The France vs Poland match starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Tuesday, June 25. Here are the France vs Poland kick-off times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

UK – 5pm BST

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT (Wed)

Australia – 2am AEST (Wed)

New Zealand – 4am NZST (Wed)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).