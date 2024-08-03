How to watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz: free Olympic Men's Tennis final live streams

Tennis broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Novak Djokovic, in a red polo shirt and white shorts, plays a baseline shot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Quality Sport Images)
Watch the 2024 Olympic men's tennis final, as Carlos Alcaraz aims to cap his first Olympics by denying Novak Djokovic the gold that's always evaded him. Below we have all the information on how to watch the men's tennis final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

At 37, this is likely to be Djokovic's last ever shot at filling the only real gap in his CV. It's almost unfathomable that the Serb has never tasted Olympic glory – in fact, this is the first time he's reached the final – and to capture gold he'll need to get the better of the 21-year-old superstar who dismantled him at Wimbledon last month.

It was the most brutal hiding we've seen Djokovic subjected to in years, and though their head-to-head is dead-level at three wins apiece (1-1 on clay), it feels as if Alcaraz holds a psychological and a physical edge right now. Here's where to watch the Olympic men's tennis final and all the 2024 Olympic tennis live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Olympic men's tennis final 2024 Quick Guide

Key Date

  • Event date: Sunday, August 4
  • Start time (estimated): 8am ET / 1pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Olympic men's tennis final live stream broadcasters

You can watch the Olympic men's tennis final for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic tennis. 

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's tennis final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Olympic men's tennis final live streams in the US

The Olympic men's tennis final live streams will be shown on Peacock and CNBC in the States.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, MSNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Olympic men's tennis final live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers the most comprehensive coverage across the region, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams.

Plans usually start at £6.99 per month in the UK for the Discovery Plus Standard plan (which gets you access to all the Olympic action), but from July 17 – August 11 you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer which cuts the price to £3.99 per month. New customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic men's tennis final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Olympic men's tennis final live streams for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free live streams of the Olympic men's tennis final. 

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Olympic men's tennis final?

The 2024 Olympic men's tennis final takes place on Sunday, August 4. The estimated start time is 1pm BST / 8am ET, but the actual start time could be very different.

That's because the men's final will be the second match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following the women's doubles bronze medal match, which is scheduled to start at 11am BST / 6pm ET.

The Olympic men's tennis final is available on Peacock in the USA and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic tennis for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch the Olympic men's tennis final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

