How to watch Croatia vs Albania live stream: Euro 2024 online
Broadcasters, TV channels and how to watch for free from anywhere in the world
This clash at Volksparkstadion already looks like a battle for third place in Group B, which could be good enough for a spot in the Euro 2024 knockouts. If Albania impressed in their opening fixture, the opposite is true of Croatia, who are asking a lot – perhaps too much – of their 38-year-old skipper Luka Modric on his swansong.
Croatia's midfield, for so long the beating heart of the team, looked painfully pedestrian in the 3-0 defeat to Spain, a scoreline that could have been much worse. Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic dominated possession but created little of note for their front three, and out of possession they were bypassed with ease.
While Albania are unlikely to see much of the ball, if they're able to thrust with any amount of speed they could get something out of this. On the few occasions that they had the courage to fly forward, they caused Italy's backline all sorts of bother.
With 23 seconds on the clock, Nedim Bajrami wrote his name in Euros lore with the fastest goal in tournament history, and Rey Manaj came within a whisker of rescuing a point at the death. Will Sylvinho release the handbrake?
Here's where to watch Croatia vs Albania live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Croatia vs Albania Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Kick-off time: 9am ET / 2pm BST
Best free stream
- ITVX (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Croatia vs Albania live stream broadcasters
You can watch Croatia vs Albania for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
Other, non-English language Croatia vs Albania free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Croatia vs Albania for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Croatia vs Albania stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Croatia vs Albania live stream in the US
The Croatia vs Albania live stream is on FS1 and Vix in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.
FSN is a free stream. You can watch directly on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels than you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription at any time.
Official Croatia vs Albania broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Croatia vs Albania for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does the match start?
The match starts at 3pm local time (Germany) on Wednesday, June 19 2024.
Here are the Croatia vs Albania kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 9am ET / 6am PT
- Mexico – 7am CST
- Brazil – 10am BRT
- Central Europe – 3pm CET
- South Africa – 3pm SAST
- India – 6.30pm IST
- Singapore – 9pm SGT
- Australia – 11pm AEST
- New Zealand – 1am NZST
Can I watch the match on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.