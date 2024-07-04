How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live stream: Copa America 2024 for free

Argentina vs Ecuador Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Thursday, July 4

Thursday, July 4 Kick-off time: 9pm ET / 2am BST (Friday, July 5) Best free stream TV Azteca (MX)

Group A winners Argentina face Group B runners-up Ecuador in the first quarter-final of Copa America 2024, and there'll be an enormous elephant in the middle of the pitch at NRG Stadium.

Lionel Messi has looked well off the pace, so much so that he failed to score in the group stage for the very first time in this competition, and La Albiceleste were far more fluid when he sat out their most recent game. In stepped Alejandro Garnacho and, unbound from Messi's gravitational pull, Lautaro Martínez found the net twice to become the tournament's runaway top scorer.

With a degree of inevitability Messi's performances have drawn unfavorable comparisons with those of Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024, though the prospect of manager Lionel Scaloni benching Argentina's talisman remains low for now.

Following Ecuador through Copa America, meanwhile, has been a white-knuckle ride. La Tri's games have featured a brutal early red card, as spectacular an own goal as you're ever likely to see, and last-gasp penalty drama – and only a single goal took them through at Mexico's expense. Could they take down another of the competition's big beasts?

Here's where to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

FREE Argentina vs Ecuador live stream broadcasters

One of the best things about Copa America 2024 is that it's completely FREE to watch in some places around the world.

TV Azteca – Mexico

If you're from Mexico but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is use a to a VPN to watch a free Argentina vs Ecuador live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Use a VPN to watch any Argentina vs Ecuador stream

If you're keen to watch Argentina vs Ecuador at the Copa America 2024 but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live streams from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so if you're from Mexico, just head to TV Azteca Sport and watch Argentina vs Ecuador as if you were back at home!

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live stream in the US

Argentina vs Ecuador will be shown on Fox, which – along with stablemate FS1 – is airing all of the Copa America 2024 knockout games. Kick-off is at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Thursday evening.

Not got cable? The $40 per month Sling Blue plan carries Fox, and if you're new to the service, you'll get 50% off your first month.

Sling Blue plans start from $40 a month and come with 30-plus channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA and more, making Sling a great choice for Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 viewers as well. Better still, new subscribers get their first month half-price.

If you want the most complete cable replacement option, try Fubo, which is live streaming all games from the Copa America 2024 soccer tournament. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live stream in the UK

In the U.K., Argentina vs Ecuador is being shown on Premier Sports, which used to be Viaplay. Just be warned that kick-off is set for 2am BST on Thursday night/Friday morning. Premier Sports subscriptions start at £10.99 per month (£120 per year), and you can add the service to your Sky, Virgin or Amazon package (costs vary by platform). If you were a subscriber to the Total package on Viaplay, follow this link to find out how to migrate over to Premier Sports. Not in the U.K.? Follow an Argentina vs Ecuador live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live stream in Australia

In Australia, Argentina vs Ecuador will be shown on Optus Sport, which also holds the rights to Euro 2024 and Premier League football. Kick-off is at 11am AEST on Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN to watch the coverage from another country.

Can you watch Argentina vs Ecuador in New Zealand?

Copa America 2024 hasn't picked up a broadcaster in New Zealand.

Mexicans currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Ecuador on TV Azteca from abroad. Kick-off is at 1pm NZST on Friday afternoon.

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Argentina vs Ecuador on TSN. Kick-off is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Thursday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, log in with the details of your provider for access to an Argentina vs Ecuador live stream. If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tap back into your preferred coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live stream in India

Football fans in India can watch Argentina vs Ecuador on FanCode. Kick-off is set for 6.30am IST early on Friday morning. FanCode subscriptions costs Rs 199 per month, or a whole year will set you back Rs 999. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms.