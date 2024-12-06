Everton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

Slot’s first Merseyside derby as Liverpool boss

The Everton vs Liverpool live stream sees the table-topping Reds take on the Toffees in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Below we have all the information on how to watch Everton vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

  • Date: Saturday, December 7
  • Start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT

Use a VPN to watch any Everton vs Liverpool stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The Everton vs Liverpool live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Everton vs Liverpool live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the following day (Sunday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The Everton vs Liverpool live stream is on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK.

TNT Sports is showing a total of 52 Premier League TV fixtures this season. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports..

When does Everton vs Liverpool start?

Everton vs Liverpool kicks off at 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Can I watch Everton vs Liverpool on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

