Everton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

The Everton vs Liverpool live stream sees the table-topping Reds take on the Toffees in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Below we have all the information on how to watch Everton vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Everton will be desperate to win the final ever Merseyside derby at Goodison ahead of their move to a new stadium next season and should be full of confidence after their 4-0 thrashing of Wolves on Wednesday. The Toffees have fond memories of this fixture from last season when they secured a deserved 2-0 win thanks to goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Despite a 3-3 draw with Newcastle in midweek, Liverpool remain in pole position at the top of the Premier League table and have still lost just once in all competitions this season. However, manager Arne Slot has some worries ahead of his first derby as Alexis McAllister is suspended, while Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley are all injured. Here's where to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Quick Guide Everton vs Liverpool live stream Key Dates Date: Saturday, December 7

Start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT Best live streams USA Network (US)

TNT Sports (UK)

Vidio (Indonesia)

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The Everton vs Liverpool live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Everton vs Liverpool live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the following day (Sunday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The Everton vs Liverpool live stream is on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK.

TNT Sports is showing a total of 52 Premier League TV fixtures this season. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports..

When does Everton vs Liverpool start? Everton vs Liverpool kicks off at 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Can I watch Everton vs Liverpool on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Everton vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

Africa

The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Canada Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A soccer on Fubo. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela. Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.

Europe

The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden. France There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Hungary Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary. Ireland Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia. Kosovo SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25. Moldova Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky. Turkey BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Ukraine Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.

Asia

China In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV. Hong Kong NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. Macau iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia. Philippines Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. Thailand Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.

Oceania

Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.