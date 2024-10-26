Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

The winless Eagles meet inconsistent Spurs in a London derby

Tottenham&#039;s Timo Werner shoots to score the equalizing goal against Crystal Palace in the sides&#039; March 2024 encounter.
(Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream is a London derby with plenty riding on it at opposite ends of the table for both sides. Below we have all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on October 27, 2024, from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

  • Date: Sunday, October 27 
  • Start time: 10am ET / 2pm GMT

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams in the US

The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Can you watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream in the UK as this fixture was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday – and therefore subject to the Saturday blackout – before Tottenham's presence in the Europa League was confirmed.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Crystal Palace vs Tottenham isn't one of them.

When does Crystal Palace vs Tottenham start?

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham kicks off at 10am ET / 2pm GMT on Sunday, October 27.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Crystal Palace vs Tottenham broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

