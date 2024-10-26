Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters
The winless Eagles meet inconsistent Spurs in a London derby
The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream is a London derby with plenty riding on it at opposite ends of the table for both sides. Below we have all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on October 27, 2024, from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.
Click to read more about the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream▼
Without a win in their first eight Premier League games of the season, Crystal Palace need to start climbing the table, fast. Oliver Glasner has been unable to replicate the strong end to last term, with even talismanic forward Ebere Eze struggling for form. Summer signing Daichi Kamada has failed to have an impact, while Eddie Nketiah is still seeking his first Eagles goal. Following defeat on Monday night to Nottingham Forest, Palace must bounce back.
Spurs, on the other hand, are seeking a third straight win in all competitions after Thursday night's 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar thanks to a Richarlison penalty. Ange Postecoglou's side were at their fluent best in beating West Ham 4-1 last time out in the Premier League, with Dejan Kulusevski excelling as a central playmaker and the Swede is expected to continue in his new position. Son Heung-min is nursing an injury but should be fit to start.
Quick Guide Palace vs Tottenham live stream
Key Dates
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Start time: 10am ET / 2pm GMT
Best live streams
- Peacock (US)
- Vidio (Indonesia)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Use a VPN to watch any Crystal Palace vs Tottenham stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
- TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams in the US
The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.
The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.
Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.
Can you watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams in the UK?
Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream in the UK as this fixture was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday – and therefore subject to the Saturday blackout – before Tottenham's presence in the Europa League was confirmed.
Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Crystal Palace vs Tottenham isn't one of them.
When does Crystal Palace vs Tottenham start?
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham kicks off at 10am ET / 2pm GMT on Sunday, October 27.
Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).
Official Crystal Palace vs Tottenham broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams▼
The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams▼
- Canada
Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A football on Fubo.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+.
Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription:
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America:
Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.
Europe
Click to see more Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams▼
The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Austria
Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Bulgaria
Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts.
- Croatia
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia.
- Cyprus
You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia.
- Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay:
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.
- France
There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky.
- Greece
Greeks should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Hungary
Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary.
- Ireland
Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia.
- Kosovo
SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25.
- Moldova
Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Portugal
DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal.
- Serbia
Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky.
- Turkey
BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Ukraine
Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.
Asia
Click to see more Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams▼
- China
In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV.
- Hong Kong
NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Indonesia
Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.
- Japan
U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan.
- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan
The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports:
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.
- Macau
iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia.
- Philippines
Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines.
- Singapore
StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV.
- Thailand
Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.
Oceania
Click to see more Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams▼
- Australia
Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month.
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Middle East
Click to see more Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live streams▼
BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.