England vs Malta live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier game online

England vs Malta live stream

You can watch England vs Malta for free on Channel 4 in the UK on Friday. In the US, the game is available to live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network. Soccer fans in India can tune into England vs Malta live streams via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch England vs Malta just below.

England vs Malta: match preview

England essentially qualified for Euro 2024 when they beat Italy at Wembley last time out, but Gareth Southgate will not be expecting his team's levels to drop when they host Malta on Friday night.

The Three Lions sit top of Group C, with just the two sides propping up the table left to play. Fans and players alike will see that as a good opportunity to complete the campaign without tasting defeat, and England's record against Malta suggests it won't be under much threat tonight. They've won all four meetings between the two sides, including the reverse fixture back in June when goals from Harry Kane, Trent-Alexander-Arnold and an own-goal by Ferdinando Apap had the game all but won by half time, before Callum Wilson made sure from the spot.

That was just one of Malta's seven defeats so far in the campaign, which leaves the Reds seven points behind North Macedonia in fourth. With this their final game, Michele Marcolini's side are destined to finish bottom of the group no matter what happens, but they were always going to struggle against such strong opponents. Just two goals scored – an opener against Ukraine and a consolation versus North Macedonia – plus 18 conceded suggests Malta will just be hoping they can keep the score down, and have something to tell the grandkids.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an England vs Malta live stream online and wherever you are today.

How to watch England vs Malta live streams in the UK for FREE

The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Malta is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch an England vs Italy free live stream from abroad. Coverage of England vs Malta starts at 7pm GMT on Friday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game live at Channel4.com. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

Watch an England vs Malta live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs Malta live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Malta from anywhere:

How to watch England vs Malta: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

England vs Malta kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday afternoon, and in the US the game is being shown on Vix, part of the Fubo Sports Network, which is FREE to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service Fubo. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website, or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and Fubo. The match will also be shown on Fox Sports 1.

How to live stream England vs Malta in Australia

In Australia, England vs Malta is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 5.45am AEDT first thing on Saturday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch England vs Malta: live stream in Canada

How to watch England vs Malta: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch England vs Malta on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.45am NZDT on Saturday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game online using the country's Sky Go service. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tune in with a Sky Sport Now subscription, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Sky Sport is also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch England vs Malta live stream in India

England vs Malta is being shown on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Sony Pictures Networks also has the rights to Champions league and Europa League football in India. You can live stream the game with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.