7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (April 4)

News
By published

Devil May Cry and The Bondsman lead this week's streaming suggestions

A collage of Dante in Devil May Cry, Molly in Dying for Sex, and Hub in The Bondsman
There are plenty of great-looking new TV shows and movies to watch at home this weekend (Image credit: Netflix/Hulu/Prime Video)

It's rare that an animated project leads our weekly round-up of the best new movies and TV shows on the world's leading streaming services.

There's a first time for everything, though – and, luckily for Netflix's anime adaptation of the popular Devil May Cry videogame series, that time is now.

Not interested in that particular project? Fret not, because there are six other terrific and/or much-anticipated films and TV series to wrap your eyeballs around this weekend (April 4 to 6). Without further ado, then, here's what we recommend you stream over the next couple of days. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Devil May Cry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Devil May Cry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

I'll readily admit to not seeing many of Netflix's animated TV adaptation of beloved video game franchises (don't worry, Arcane, you'll always be in my heart).

As a huge fan of Capcom's – and, more recently, Ninja Theory's – Devil May Cry (DMC) games, though, you can bet I was seated day one to see demon hunter Dante slice and shoot his way through the worst that the underworld could throw his way.

Helmed by Adil Shankar, i.e. the brains behind other critically-acclaimed but under-appreciated anime-inspired Netflix adaptations including Castlevania, the streamer's DMC TV reimagining has all the tools necessary to enter our best Netflix shows hall of fame. Make sure you've got Ebony, Ivory, and The Rebellion to hand while you watch it, everyone. – TP

A Real Pain (Disney+)

A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube
Watch On

I still haven't seen Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World, but that doesn't mean I'm not excited to watch this, especially with Kieran Culkin wining this year's Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

A Real Pain also has two BAFTAs under its belt and TechRadar's very own stamp of approval as one of the best movies of 2024. So, if you're still unsure about streaming it on Disney+ this weekend – the film made its streaming debut stateside on Hulu in January – then let those doubts fade away.

This heartwarming buddy comedy-drama follows Eisenberg and Culkin, who play two cousins on a trip to Poland to honor their grandmother that ends up taking them on a whole other journey. It's undoubtedly one of the best Disney+ movies you'll watch. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

The Bondsman (Prime Video)

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Kevin Bacon as a demon bounty hunter in a new gothic series with an original blues music soundtrack? You read that right.

The Bondsman may not have been on your Prime Video radar but, with an 85% RT critical score (at the time of writing), it should be. Based on that alone, this Amazon TV Original will make the cut to be one of the best Prime Video shows – and it's easy to see why when you hear that it's being compared to similar R-rated projects like Constantine and Ash vs. the Evil Dead.

Speaking to TechRadar, series producer Erik Oleson revealed that the goal was to "create a scream out loud, laugh out loud mashup of family dramedy with Appalachian lore with demon hunting and music". Bacon poking chainsaws through demons’ foreheads is just for good measure! – AS

Y2K (Max)

Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On

Y2K is the latest A24 film to debut on Max but, unfortunately, it bombed critically and is among the studio's worst-rated movies.

With 42% on Rotten Tomatoes, Y2K won't be appearing on our best Max movies list. But, if you're keen to make up your own mind about it, here's what it's about: a group high school juniors crash a New Year's Eve party, but typical young adult dramas are the least of their worries when machines rise up against humanity.

Inspired by the real-life-but-thankfully-not-actually-happening Y2K problem (millennials, you'll know what I'm talking about!), this movie turns a technology glitch into something darker, with some humor scattered throughout It might not be the best A24 movie out there, but it's definitely unique! – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Pulse (Netflix)

Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

With medical drama The Pitt earning rave reviews from critics and general audiences alike following its season 1 release on Max in January, it's Netflix's turn to *ahem* surgically enhance its own back catalog of hospital-based projects.

Pulse, which was renewed for a second season well before its debut outing landed on the streaming titan this Thursday (April 3), looks like a modern take on classic medical drama ER. Indeed, with its romance-laced storylines, melodrama aplenty, and dramatization of how medical facilities function, it's easy to see why such comparisons have been made.

Will it set our hearts aflutter and land a spot on our best Netflix series list? Time will tell. – TP

Dying for Sex (Disney+/Hulu)

FX's Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube FX's Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

I love a good podcast, and theis new Hulu and Disney+ series is based on a very heartfelt one. Dying for Sex is based on Nikki Boyer, who sits down with her best friend Molly Kochan to get candid about her experiences after she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

The show dramatizes Kochan's life, with Michelle Williams in the leading role as a woman who ends her 15-year marriage to explore herself and her sexuality before her death. The real-life Kochan passed away in 2019, and her legacy lives on through this series, with Boyer serving as executive producer.

Across eight episodes, we follow Kochan's life and experiences, with plenty of humor balanced with the drama. It's quite the rollercoaster and very binge-worthy, too. One to keep an eye out for on our best Hulu shows and best Disney+ shows lists. – LB

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Netflix)

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Not at all affiliated with the David Fincher movie, this new true-crime documentary series explores the hunt for Rex Heuermann, aka 'The Long Island Serial Killer'.

Told from the perspective of his victims, their loved ones, and the police, Gone Girls reveals how the local New York architect managed to hide in plain sight and exposes a web of corruption, but it's not the end of the story. Gone Girls focuses on a live case, meaning there's a very real chance more information could come out about Heuermann and his crimes.

Speaking to Tudum, director Liz Garbus said: "After we completed and turned in our cuts to Netflix, there was another victim added to [Heuermann’s] docket. Will there be more between now and the time that we air? It’s possible. Will there be more between now and the time that we go to trial, if they go to trial? It’s probable." – LB

For more streaming recommendations, read our guides on the best Max shows, best Paramount+ movies, best Apple TV+ shows, and best Paramount+ shows.

Tom Power
Senior Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.

An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.

Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming
Joey Spencer (L) and Tim Tszyu (R) face off during a media opportunity promoting the upcoming fight in March, 2025, in Sydney, Australia.

Tszyu vs Spencer live stream: watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full card
June smiles as she holds a baby in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online: stream the dystopian drama's final outing
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #398)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #398)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #664)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #1167)
Lexar Play Pro Micro SD Express card.
The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't even out yet, but I already want to get my hands on this 1TB Micro SD Express card from Lexar
A very subtle image of money falling in front of Nvidia&#039;s HQ while GPUs pop out
Latest Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU rumor suggests good news and bad when it comes to price
The Canon EOS R7 camera sitting on a stone step
Canon EOS R7 Mark II rumored for 2025 with these significant upgrades – watch out Fujifilm
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
FBI, CISA warns of new Fast Flux DNS evasion being used by cyber gangs
A laptop with the Windows 11 desktop on screen, glowing, while on a work desk
Windows 11 is getting a very handy change to the taskbar, as Microsoft takes a leaf from Apple’s Mac playbook
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
NSA chief and US Cyber Command head ousted
Three Amazon Project Kuiper terminals on a blue background
Amazon's Starlink rival is ready for lift-off next week – and promises to give us satellite broadband 'later this year'