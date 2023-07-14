7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more this weekend (July 14)

Bird Box Barcelona is one of seven films and TV series to stream this weekend

This year’s latest headline-grabbing blockbuster, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is now playing in theaters and IMAX worldwide, but if you aren’t heading out to watch Tom Cruise dodge death for the umpteenth time, the likes of Netflix, Max and Prime Video have plenty to keep you entertained from the comfort of your own home.

Leading the charge this weekend is Foundation season 2 on Apple TV Plus, which is joined on Apple’s streamer by the follow-up season to Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s crime dramedy The Afterparty. Elsewhere, Bird Box Barcelona comes to Netflix, while Max subscribers can choose from Full Circle and Project Greenlight.

Prime Video subscribers have several new movies and TV shows to pick from, too, and below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest.

Foundation season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The follow-up season to Apple’s uber-expensive sci-fi epic, Foundation, begins streaming on Apple TV Plus this weekend.

Set more than a century after the season 1 finale, Foundation season 2 finds tension mounting throughout the galaxy as the Cleons – a series of genetic clones played by Lee Pace, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton – begin to unravel. Ben Daniels and Isabella Laughland are among the show’s new cast members.

We described Foundation season 2’s opening episode as a “visually arresting, exciting, fast-paced, and action-heavy entry that proves [the series has] learned from past mistakes,” which suggests Foundation will have no problem maintaining its place on our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows .

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)

If you’re familiar with 2018’s Sandra Bullock-starring thriller Bird Box, it won’t come as a surprise to learn that Bird Box Barcelona tells a similar post-apocalyptic story in a decidedly different setting.

This Spanish-language feature stars Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth as a father-daughter duo who must navigate the desolate streets of Barcelona while avoiding eye contact with a mysterious extraterrestrial force.

So, yes, that’s pretty much the same synopsis as Netflix’s 2018 hit, and – unsurprisingly – critics have leveled the same criticisms towards this international spin-off: “Less a horror film, more an extended round of blind man’s buff.” Still, if that’s what you’re into…

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Full Circle (Max)

Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s first TV project in six years, Full Circle, has begun streaming on Max.

This six-episode series – which stars myriad A-listers including Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz and Dennis Quaid – centers on an investigation into a botched New York City kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters (ah, classic Soderbergh).

The first two episodes of Full Circle are available to stream now on Max, with the remaining four entries due to arrive in pairs every Thursday through July 27. UK viewers will have to wait until later in the year for this one.

Now available to stream on Max.

The Afterparty season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s well-reviewed 2022 mystery mystery dramedy The Afterparty gets a follow-up season on Apple TV Plus this weekend.

Tiffany Haddish's detective Danner, Sam Richardson's Aniq and Zoë Chao's Zoë all reprise their roles in The Afterparty season 2, which follows the case of a murdered groom. Zach Woods, Elizabeth Perkins, John Cho, Poppy Liu, Ken Jeong and Jack Whitehall are among the guest stars set to feature in the show’s new episodes.

The first two entries of The Afterparty season 2 are now available to stream on Apple TV Plus, with the remaining eight entries due to arrive every Wednesday through September 6.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 (Prime Video)

Prime Video’s coming-of-age teen romance series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, returns for its second season this Friday.

Based on It’s Not Summer Without You – the second book in Jenny Han's best-selling novel series – The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 tells of more love triangle drama between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Awks.

The show’s first three episodes are available to stream now, with the remaining five entries dropping weekly on Prime Video every Friday.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Project Greenlight (Max)

Having first aired over 20 years ago, HBO’s movie-making docuseries, Project Greenlight, gets rebooted for a second time this weekend.

This 2023 revival – which is officially titled Project Greenlight: A New Generation – follows mentors Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood as they attempt to help first-time filmmaker Meko Winbush direct an ambitious sci-fi thriller.

Now available to stream on Max.

Quarterback (Netflix)

Attention, football fans: the second of this week’s documentary picks is Quarterback on Netflix.

This eight-episode series – which comes from NFL Films – follows star quarterbacks Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins as they’re forced to navigate pressures on and off the pitch during the 2022/23 season.

Rotten Tomatoes reviewers have described Quarterback as “an addictive shot of pure bone-crunching adrenaline for fans of professional football,” so if that sounds like you, get this new Netflix sports drama on your watchlist ASAP.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Didn't see anything you like? Take a look at our guides to new Netflix movies, new Disney Plus movies, new Prime Video movies and new HBO Max movies.