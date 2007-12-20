Logitech Quickcam Notebook Deluxe

Anyone with a broadband connection will know how video is changing the way we communicate over the Internet. If you're laptop doesn't have a built-in webcam, this is a neat device that clips on to the top of your screen.

What's more, being on a pivoted-hinge, you can position it to the correct angle. Being a budget-priced webcam, it can only support video at 640 x 480 pixels, so it won't take up too much bandwidth, which means you could use it with a datacard - sadly, we didn't get the chance to try this out.

If you want to take snapshots, it can do so up to an interpolated 1.3- megapixels. You can trigger this either in software or by using the tiny button on the camera itself. It may not be the most powerful webcam on the market, but at the price, it's a convenient addition that won't break the bank.