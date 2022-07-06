Your Prime Day bargain might be delivered on this weird contraption

Audio player loading…

Amazon's attempts to show the world that it isn't guzzling all the resources around with thousands of vans on the world are moving up a gear - well, sort of.

If you pick up some bargains during this year’s Prime Day sale your package could arrive on the back of a new e-cargo bike comprising a custom four-wheel chassis and an enclosed trailer, as part of a new trial that's beginning in the UK.

And if you don't see that, as part of the fuel-saving effort your Amazon delivery might appear from someone on foot (via The Guardian (opens in new tab)).

These new options are being trialed by an Amazon delivery hub in the east-London borough of Hackney. They're joining Amazon’s steadily growing fleet of electric vans as Amazon works towards its goal of being carbon-neutral by 2040.

An ecological future?

Amazon’s new delivery options should also help it reduce the cost of bringing parcels to London residents. The new vans and e-bikes will be exempt from London’s congestion charge – a fee paid by drivers unless their vehicle meets certain low-emissions standards.

Amazon has made multiple pledges towards becoming less of an impact on the environment - it was estimated that a 20% increase in cardboard over the 2010s (opens in new tab) was fuelled by brands such as Amazon sending out multiple packages to consumers worldwide.

While the trial has only just begun, Amazon isn’t hanging around. It already has plans to open additional e-bike delivery hubs in the near future, and should be rolling out new Rivian-made electric vans in the US before the end of 2022.

Electric bikes aren't just a sustainable option for deliveries; they're perfect for the environmentally conscious commuter too, helping you reduce your carbon output while also giving your ride a bit of juice so you can get to your destination faster. If you want to see what's out there, check out our picks for the best e-bikes you can ride today.