Windows 11 announced: release date, features and everything you need to know

Windows 11 is finally, definitely official after being announced at Microsoft's big event on June 24.

While a very early build of Windows 11 had leaked, showcasing a refreshed look and a new name, we finally see the new user interface and the new features officially.

While Microsoft had previously mentioned that Windows 10 was going to be the only version for years to come, that's now lasted six years, with this new update bringing significant features to help justify the new number.

With this in mind, read on to find out everything we know so far about the successor to Windows 10.

This story is developing so check back as we update Microsoft's announcements.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Windows 11 is the successor to Windows 10

Windows 11 is the successor to Windows 10 When is it out? End of 2021

End of 2021 How much does it cost? Free

How much is Windows 11?

Windows 11 features

There are refined features across the board in Windows 11, with updates now 40% smaller, alongside them touting Windows 11 to be 'the most secure release yet'.

The taskbar is optimised for touch as well as mouse peripherals, now renamed the Dock.

New multitasking features are also here, with multiple windows able to be snapped across the screen, not just side by side, called Snap Layouts. By highlighting a window, you can have multiple windows in columns, sections and more, able to look at your content equally with no compromise.

Another feature is Snap Groups, where you can go back to previously snapped windows from the dock, so you can go to your email app, Edge browser windows or anything else without looking for this workflow again.

There's improved multi-monitor support, so when you reconnect an external monitor, Windows 11 remembers the previous positions with the windows that were on this monitor.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

A new look for 11

At the event, the start menu has been moved to the center, which is 'cloud powered', so it dynamically changes depending on the time of day and your content that you manage each day.

Light Mode and Dark Mode are official, with rounded corners and a unified design across the operating system.

There are some windows that look Aero-esque from Windows Vista, showing you byte sized information.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Touch improvements

Tablet mode has been one of Windows' weaker points ever since Windows 8.

These tablet features could be a showcase for Windows 11, especially with future Surface products in the pipeline from Microsoft. To have a new, numbered operating system for its upcoming tablets could be a big selling point for new users in due time.