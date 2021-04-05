Where to watch Deadwood: stream every season online

Deadwood is one of HBO’s best dramas. It easily ranks as HBO’s top ten TV shows ever - giving you even more incentive to watch Deadwood. Set in the 1800s, in Deadwood, South Dakota, the show sees people flocking to a lawless settlement after word goes out about gold in the region. People arrive at the Black Hills hoping to strike it rich, but they find themselves thrown into utter chaos without established laws to govern them.

Deadwood is a one-of-a-kind experience. It looks at how civilization is established from absolute mayhem, and it does this by taking us close to the people of that land and the choices they make. Many of the interesting characters you’ll see in the show are based on real people, like Calamity Jane, Wild Bill Hickok, Seth Bullock, and Al Swearengen.

If you’re planning to watch Deadwood, there’s some bad news: this brilliant show ended rather abruptly in its third season. The good news? In 2019, 13 years after the show ended, Deadwood: The Movie was released, and it offered a spectacular conclusion to the series.

With 28 Emmy nominations, eight Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe under its belt, the show packs quite a punch. Keen on immersing yourself in the world of Deadwood? HBO Max is one platform where you’ll find the series, but there are other streaming options too. Keep reading to find out where you can watch Deadwood online.

How to watch Deadwood online in the US

You can watch all episodes of Deadwood on HBO Max. A monthly subscription will cost you $14.99 and gives you access to a vast library of incredible films and shows, like The Ocean’s series, Argo, Raised by Wolves, and The Flight Attendant. Another terrific feature of this streaming platform is that all movies from Warner Bros. Pictures will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after their theatrical release. This means you can watch your favorite film premieres from anywhere. HBO Max can also be used across many devices, including Samsung TV, Fire TV, Windows PC, and Android and Apple phones and tablets. Deadwood is available on the standard HBO streaming service (earlier known as HBO Now), and it’ll cost you the same as HBO Max. You can watch the show through Amazon Prime if you’ve added HBO to your Prime Video Channels. The show can also be streamed on DirecTV. A subscription will cost $64.99 a month for 12 months (plus applicable taxes).

How to watch Deadwood online: stream seasons 1-3 in the UK

You can watch Deadwood on Sky Go and Now TV in the UK. Sky Go has all seasons of the series, and customers of Sky TV have free access to Sky Go. A standard Sky TV subscription. For a Now TV subscription, you’ll have to shell out £9.99 a month, though there is a 7-day free trial.

How to stream Deadwood and watch every season online in Canada

In Canada, you can stream all seasons of Deadwood on Crave. Subscriptions start at $9.99 a month (plus applicable taxes) and users will also receive access to some great TV shows from HBO’s catalog.

How to watch Deadwood: stream every season online in Australia