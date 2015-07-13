12 weird and cool ways that virtual reality invaded Comic-Con

If you were at San Diego Comic-Con this year, one thing was guaranteed: you would have come across some sort of augmented (AR) or virtual reality (VR) experience. Sometimes, both at once!

For instance, there were a bunch of panels featuring VR and AR talks. And other times, like in the above photo, you might have come across someone shooting video with a VR rig strapped with multiple GoPros. Even late night talk show host Conan O'Brien broadcasted his show live from San Diego in full 360-degree video.

Though there were a couple that we weren't able to get to – namely Sony's Project Morpheus booth and a Walking Dead VR game demo set up in an RV outside of the convention center – we've rounded up all the neat devices we came across while at the show this year. And there were plenty.