Want to be first to hold an iPhone 8? You can buy a 3D printed plastic knock-off...

Apple fans all want to be the first to get their hands on the iPhone 8, and to be honest, we're no different. Now you can buy a fake version of it, just so you have a surrogate device until the real thing arrives.

This is no trivial purchase; designed from renders that are currently circulating on the web, the device is a pretty uncomfortable $161.15 (about £125, AU$211).

But if you really need to be the first to feel what iPhone 8 will be like to hold, this is (potentially) a good way to go about it. We guess

Looking.... good?

We can’t really imagine why anyone would want to spend that amount of money on a piece of plastic, but we guess if you just simply cannot wait for Apple’s new flagship then spend away.

The render is in line with what we know about the iPhone 8 so far, with the bezel-less display and multiple camera sensors on the rear. To be fair, we would be surprised if it didn’t look the way we imagined given that the maker is Benjamin Geskin, the leaker that surfaced that iPhone 8 schematics that we've seen below.

Our first question upon seeing that this was a thing was 'Is anyone actually going to buy one of these'? But from looking at Geskin's twitter, we can see that at least one person has snapped one up.

Thanks @VenyaGeskin1 for this mockup of the new #iPhone8! Looks sharp! pic.twitter.com/AhzOZOpIwMJune 26, 2017

Given that all the images on the product page are digital, it's good to see from the tweet that the actual product has come out well. Still, we think we'll wait for the real thing.

If reading all of this has made you only want one more, check out Geskin's shapeways page.

If on the other hand, you want to know when you’re going to be able to get your hands on the actual iPhone 8, check out: iPhone 8 release date, news and rumors

Via PhoneArena