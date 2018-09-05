Vivo V11 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and is now launching outside China

It doesn't feature the Vivo Nex's level of next-gen technology, but the new Vivo V11 is coming to other markets outside of China for the very first time.

Vivo has announced the phone is coming to India and Thailand after being available in China for a while, and it will also come to other markets soon.

We don't currently know if those markets will include the US, UK or Australia though, and considering Vivo has yet to release any phones in these markets it probably won't happen.

The Vivo V11 has an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the one we saw on the Vivo Nex. There's no pop-up selfie camera like on that phone though, this is a much more traditionally designed phone.

It comes with what the company calls a Halo FullView Display, which is a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a 91.27% screen-to-body ratio, which isn't too far off from the Oppo Find X, which has 93.8%.

There's a small notch at the top of the screen, something that's commonly now being referred to as a teardrop notch.

The body of the phone includes curved glass on the rear, and it comes in colors called either Starry Night or Nebula, each of which have bold shiny effects on the rear of the phone.

Futuristic phones

Image 1 of 2 Vivo V11 in Starry Night Image 2 of 2 Vivo V11 in Nebula

There's a dual-sensor camera on the rear of the Vivo V11 that combines a 12MP lens with a 5MP one. The front of the phone then has an even more powerful 25MP camera.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset paired with 6GB of RAM, plus there's 128GB of internal storage. There's no word on whether there's microSD support.

Inside the Vivo V11 there's a 3,400mAh battery that comes with fast-charging features as well.

Pricing and release date details for the Vivo V11 are currently unclear, but we expect to learn those for India very soon. We'll be sure to update when we hear about the further markets Vivo is set to bring the phone to.