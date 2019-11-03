UFC 244 live stream: how to watch Masvidal vs Diaz from anywhere tonight

Are you ready to find out who the BMF on the planet is? Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz surely are after months of waiting and anticipation. UFC 244 is going down right now in NYC, with a welterweight grudge match in the main event slot. And with our help, you can discover the best ways to get a UFC 244 live stream - no matter where you are in the world.

In Masvidal vs Diaz, we have two fighters both wanting the chance to win the newly-created and one time only “BMF” title to determine who is the baddest battler in the UFC is. There's no gold on the line, just pride and reputation.

UFC 244 - when and where? UFC 244 is taking place at the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early preliminary card began at 6.15pm ET with the preliminary card at 8pm ET. The main card starts at 10pm ET, so that’s 7pm PT, 2am GMT or 12pm AEST.

UFC had originally planned for a welterweight championship fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the main event of UFC 244. However, negotiations between the two broke down and the promotion instead decided to reward fans with a match that has been brewing since Diaz called out Masvidal after defeating Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 241.

Now Diaz the ‘West Coast Gangster’ will have his chance at the ‘East Coast Goon’ Masvidal at UFC 244 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. To sweeten the deal, the “BMF” title will be awarded by none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Elsewhere on the card, Kelvin Gastelum will take on Darren Till in a middleweight bout for the first time in his UFC career in the co-main event and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson will go up against Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout.

Whether you’ll be cheering for Masvidal or Diaz during Saturday’s MMA action, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 244’s card from anywhere in the world - for US viewers, you should just head straight to ESPN+ .

Live stream UFC 244 from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch this week's main card just as if you were back at home - the same goes wherever you're from and wanting to still see your domestic coverage from abroad.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Express VPN (it even comes with a 30 day money back guarantee). Simply put, this is our pick as the #1 VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE on an annual plan.

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ has the live broadcast rights to show UFC 244 as well as all upcoming UFC Fight Nights. ESPN+ has already made a name for itself by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer and boxing events. If you don't already have a subscription, then the way to go seems to be a UFC Bundle , costing you $79.98. That won't just buy you the UFC 244 PPV, but you’ll also get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 244 on its own . It’s also worth noting that to watch UFC 244 in its entirety, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription as well as access to ESPN 2. The early preliminary card will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN 2 while the preliminary card will be available to watch exclusively on ESPN 2. You’ll have to switch back to ESPN+ to watch the main card as the PPV will only be available on the network’s streaming service. Got your subscription or bundle sorted but find yourself outside the US this weekend? Scroll up the page and take a look at our advice for using a VPN to watch the UFC 244 live stream from outside your country .

Live stream UFC 244 in the UK

BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC in the UK and Ireland. However, the good news for subscribers is that unlike past UFC events, the card won’t be PPV, with all the action being shown at no extra cost on BT Sport 1. As usual, the main card will start quite late in the UK at 2am so make sure you prepare accordingly. If that is a bit too late for you, don’t worry as BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which will allow you to watch the full UFC 244 card at your convenience. Want to watch all the MMA action again on Sunday? Well you can as the network will replay the full event on BT Sport 2 HD beginning at 10pm. For those who don’t mind losing sleep to catch all the action at UFC 244, BT Sport will also show a live stream of Masvidal vs Diaz on its BT Sport app and on its website . If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's easy to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream UFC 244 on PPV in Australia

As with most big ticket fighting events (think boxing and WWE, too) UFC 244 is being streamed exclusively in Australia by Main Event . It will be broadcast live over the course of Sunday afternoon, with coverage kicking off at 1pm AEDT. It’ll cost you $54.95 to buy the fight, which you can access either via Foxtel or Opus.

The UFC 244 card in full

Main Card

-Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

-Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

-Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

-Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

-Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee

Preliminary Card

-Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

-Makwan Amirkhani vs. Shane Burgos

-Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brad Tavares

-Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik

Early Preliminary Card

-Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

-Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

-Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu