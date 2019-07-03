This Bose SoundSport Free discount won’t be beaten on Amazon Prime Day

The Bose SoundSport Free headphones are true wireless earbuds from a respected brand - but they’re a little on the expensive side. They could get a decent price drop on Amazon Prime Day this year, but we doubt they’ll drop to the level below...

Here’s a way that you can grab a pair without having to break the bank both sides of the Atlantic: directly from Bose, you can get a pair of SoundSport Free for the deal price of £120 / $150, which is a big drop from the £155 / $199 price that they usually retail for.

However, here’s the catch: you’re buying a pair of ‘Factory Renewed’ headphones, which means they’ve been sold and then returned. That could mean they’ve simply been opened and decided against, or bought in error - whatever the reason, they’re not properly new.

Bose SoundSport headphones| were $199 now $149.95 at Bose

If you're looking for some half-decent sound from wireless earbuds, these will go beyond that and offer actual good noise into your head. The fit is a bit open and they can protrude somewhat - but for this price, it's rather incredible (if you're OK with the nature of what you're getting).

Bose SoundSport headphones| were £155 now £119.99 at Bose

The same deal but for the UK - you're getting the headphones for a lot cheaper than you might expect, and if you're OK with them being renewed... go for your life.

So why are we even raising the possibility? Who wants second hand headphones, right? Well, because they’ve gone back to Bose, which has inspected them and ‘refreshed’ them if needed, meaning they’re in perfect working order.

Here’s exactly what ‘Factory Renewed’ means, according to the company: “ A factory-renewed product is one that's been returned to Bose, for any reason. It's then thoroughly inspected, tested and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards-same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All factory-renewed products have the same warranty as new products.”

So it’s up to you whether you want returned headphones, even if they’ve been thoroughly inspected.

The other thing to consider is that, while the SoundSport Free headphones are for exercise… they’re not the best for the job. In our list of the best true wireless earbuds, we rate the Jabra Elite Sport earbuds as a much better buy.

Sound quality might not be as high as the impressive Bose, but they’re overall a great choice - but do cost a small amount more.

If you’re a Bose fan though, this is a cracking SoundSport Free price to look at - and could be a smart way to get them for cheaper.