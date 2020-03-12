The Players Championship live stream 2020: watch PGA Tour golf from anywhere today

Widely regarded as golf's 'fifth major', The Players Championship takes place this week at the iconic TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida - and more specifically, on its flagship Stadium Course. With nearly all of golf's biggest names set to turn out this week, here's how find a trustworthy Player's Championship live stream in 2020 and watch all the latest PGA Tour action as it happens.

The Players Championship 2020 cheat sheet The Players Championship 2020 takes place from Thursday, March 12 to Sunday, March 15. It boasts a huge $15m purse and an impressive record score of -24, which was posted by legendary Aussie golfer Greg Norman back in 1994. Last year's winner was Rory McIlroy, who took home the trophy with a -16 score after a thrilling final round showdown with Jim Furyk. A good VPN like ExpressVPN, which offers a free 30-day trial, will get you started if you want to watch the PGA Tour golf from Sawgrass but are away from home.

Despite slightly capitulating in the 4th round of last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy remains the world number one heading into The Players this week and is the defending champion. He's closely trailed by Spain's fiery Jon Rahm and America's Brooks Koepka in the rankings.

Other golfers taking momentum into The Players Championship 2020 include England's Tyrell Hatton, who impressively held his nerve to win The Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, while rising South Korean star Sungjae Im is another one to watch. The Tour's Rookie of the Year for the 2018-19 season, Im won his first PGA Tour title at The Honda Classic earlier this year and placed third last week.

Sadly, Tiger Woods won't be in the field at the Players Championship this week, with the sports legend pulling out of the event due to a nagging back injury that has kept him out of all but two PGA Tour events this year. The hope is that Woods will back to defend his Masters green jacket come April.

Fans will want to pay particular attention to the par-3 17th hole at Sawgrass, which boasts arguably the world's most iconic 'island green'. With all that to look forward to, here's how to watch a Players Championship live stream from wherever you are in 2020.

How to watch a Players Championship live stream from outside your country

Now, let's look at how you can watch a PGA Tour live stream for this week's big tourney. There are loads of easy ways to watch the Players Championship 2020 including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world.

Scroll down for a full breakdown of these options, but the first thing you should know is that anyone away from their home country can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

These services will allow you to get around any geo-blocking restrictions your local broadcaster may have in place and and let you watch a perfectly legal, high-quality Players Championship live stream if you're out of your country. Best of all, they only takes a few minutes to set-up.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out ExpressVPN

The Players Championship live stream 2020: Watch the PGA Tour golf in the US right now

NBC's specialist Golf Channel has exclusive US broadcast rights to the first two rounds of the The Players Championship and will go on-air Thursday and Friday at 1pm ET or 10am PT. After that, NBC proper will take over for the weekend, with the national free-to-air network showing the action from 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday and 1pm / 10am PT on Sunday. All coverage is free to stream for verified account holders. Not sure where to find The Golf Channel? A number of popular TV streaming services provide access to the Golf Channel as part of their offering - and some even offer a free trial.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

If you're looking for more comprehensive coverage, then dedicated golf streaming service PGA Tour Live will be showing every single shot of the tournament live - a first for coverage of the sport.

And if you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a stateside location - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.

How to watch The Players Championship 2020: live stream PGA Tour golf in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel where live coverage is as comprehensive as it gets. Featured group action goes on-air at 11.30am GMT on Sky Sports Golf this Thursday and Friday, with coverage of rounds 1 and 2 running until 11pm both days. At the weekend, featured group coverage for round 3 starts at 12pm on Saturday, with live golf set to be shown until 11pm. The final round also starts at 12pm on Sky Sports Golf and is set to finish at 10pm on Sunday. If you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. And Now TV is another good fit for daily or weekly passes if you don't want to subscribe to a full Sky package - the best deal right now will get you three months of Sky Sports access for just £20 a month. UK golf fans also have the option of international golf streaming service GOLFTV. Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for the Players can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

PGA Tour golf live stream: Watch The Players Championship 2020 in Canada

Golf fans in Canada have fewer options to live stream The Players Championship 2020 but there's still a couple of good ways to watch the action right through Sunday. Firstly, the Golf Channel has a Canadian twin that will be showing selected coverage of the tournament. You'll need to set-up an account and verify some details, but that aside, it's a good free Players Championship live stream option. Otherwise, the recently launched GOLFTV pass counts the PGA of Canada as one of its partners, which means Canadian fans can look forward to PGA Tour golf live streams for most major tournaments. Priced from just $9.99 a month, it's a decent option. It even offers a free trial so you can see if it's right for you without paying a penny. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual network or service - though 5ft birdie putts sadly aren't subject to such easy tap ins.

Watch The Players Championship 2020: live stream PGA Tour golf from Australia

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is available through Kayo Sports. This great over-the-top streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Better still, it's fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium ups the ante and allows you watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents the best value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription with mates. There's even a free 14-day trial for good measure. On TV, Fox Sports is showing all the action from Sawgrass, Round 1 coverage starts at 10am AEDT and timings should be relatively similar throughout the tournament - the first tee-offs are usually an hour or so later on Saturday and Sunday, once the field has narrowed, and TV coverage is likely to follow suit. As ever, Aussies abroad looking to access Kayo like they would at home can just use a VPN to watch The Players Championship live as if back Down Under.