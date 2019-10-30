The 16-inch MacBook Pro will have a different kind of Touch Bar

A new image of the 16-inch MacBook Pro has leaked through files within the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 release, showing a different design for the Touch Bar and Touch ID.

None other than 9to5Mac has discovered the image file within the depths of macOS 10.15.1 code, revealing Touch Bar and Touch ID modules that are separated by a cut of aluminum. As you may know, all Touch Bar MacBook Pro models to date have included the Touch ID module within the same display enclosure.

This seems like a tiny difference, but could have implications for the rest of the 16-inch MacBook Pro design, which is expected to come with a whole new keyboard. While 9to5Mac reports that this revelation confirms that the new model will also include a physical escape key – all models feature a software-based escape key – we wouldn’t buy that at least until we see another leaked image of exactly that.

The leaked image that 9to5Mac has uncovered. (Image credit: Apple/9to5Mac)

A smaller redesign than we hoped for? Who knows…

The 9to5Mac team seems to be connecting this latest image leak with one of a few days prior: art icons within the macOS 10.15.1 beta code suggested the 16-inch MacBook Pro won’t be as big of a redesign as many had expect.

However, we’re not yet prepared to accept that these two leaks imply a smaller redesign than previously anticipated, as the image in the beta code leak is impossible to discern a physical escape key from the angle at which it’s presented. It could just as easily be an image artifact as it could be depicting a separate, physical escape key.

Also, how either of these leaks confirm or even affirm suspicion that this 16-inch MacBook Pro won’t be a drastic redesign is unclear.

All we know right now, with any degree of certainty, is that the 16-inch MacBook Pro could have a separated Touch Bar and Touch ID module. OK, well that and the assumption that this laptop is almost undoubtedly not coming out in October 2019.