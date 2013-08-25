LG's curved OLED television arriving in Germany this week, UK to follow?

Germans the first to go eyes-on with the curved OLED

LG has chosen to grant German TV lovers first access to its 55-inch curved OLED set as it promises a wider European roll-out.

The innovative set, first showcased at CES 2013 in Las Vegas, will cost €8,999 (about £7,733) and will available from select retailers in Germany from this week.

The company says more European companies will follow in the final three months of the year, but is yet to confirm region-specific pricing.

That suggests a UK launch sometime before Christmas.

Arena experience

The officially-named 55EA9800 is just 4.3mm in depth and weighs 17kg. The idea behind the set is to create an arena-like IMAX experience in the living room and LG has promised larger models will follow.

Although LG is first to market in Europe, it is expected to face some competition from Samsung, with its own interpretation of the curved OLED set expected to leave South Korea in due course.

Via Engadget