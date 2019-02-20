Tamron announces development of three full-frame-compatible lenses

Lens manufacturer Tamron has announced three new lenses currently under development for users of DSLRs and mirrorless systems.

The first is the 35-150mm f/2.8-4 Di VC OSD (Model A043), a lens described by the firm as a portrait zoom for its coverage of popular portrait focal lengths. While Tamron hasn't disclosed the mounts in which the lens will be made available, we expect Canon and Nikon users to be catered for.

The full-frame-friendly model has been designed with low-dispersion and aspherical elements to deal with various aberrations, and also packs a Dual Micro-Processing Unit system to handle autofocus and Vibration Compensation. It also offers a minimum object distance of 17.7 inches across the whole focal range for close-focus shooting.

The second optic is the SP 35mm f/1.4 Di USD (Model F045), a wide-aperture prime. The lens is the sole new addition to the company's premium SP series of optics, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and this release has been designed mark the occasion.

Describing the lens as "the embodiment of all optical technology and manufacturing knowhow Tamron has developed to date", Tamron cites a raft of suitable applications for the lens, from photojournalism, landscape and sports through to weddings and family snapshots.

The lens promises appealing background bokeh and a high-speed, high-precision AF system, although the company hasn't gone into details as to which technologies it's using here. As we'd expect for a more premium lens aimed at a more discerning user, the external barrel is also said to be particularly durable, and the image released of the lens (below) also shows a small focus-distance window fashioned into it.

Again, mount option for the lens haven't been confirmed, but as a full-frame-compatible lens we expect this optic will mirror the above option in being available for Canon and Nikon DSLRs. Tamron also points out that both of the above lenses will be compatible with mirrorless cameras from the same manufacturers when used in conjunction with the relevant adapter from each company.

Image 1 of 3 Tamron 35-150mm F/2.8-4 Di VC OSD (Model A043). Image credit: Tamron Image 2 of 3 Tamron SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD (Model F045). Image Credit: Tamron Image 3 of 3 Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046). Image Credit: Tamron

The final lens is the 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046), created for users of Sony's E-mount models such as the A7 III and A6400.

The lens features an RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit, which is claimed to deliver precise and fast focus for stills and quiet operation for video recording, and, despite its wide-angle coverage and fast aperture, Tamron highlights the model's light weight and compact size, and "modest" 67mm filter thread.

The company says the new lenses will be on display at the forthcoming CP+ 2019 trade show in Japan, and at the Wedding and Portrait Professionals International (WPPI) that begins next week in Las Vegas.

Pricing hasn't been confirmed for any territories as of yet, and the company has underlined that specs and appearances may change before any of these lenses are confirmed, although the company expects all three to be available in the middle of the year.