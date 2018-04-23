Spring Creators Update is dead. Long live Windows 10 April Update

Following a leak last week where a Microsoft promo video called the next big (imminent) update for Windows 10 the ‘April 2018 Update’, the name has now been spotted on an official Edge browser landing page, seemingly confirming this is the moniker Microsoft is planning to use.

As spotted by Windows Latest, this page now appears in the browser when you update Windows 10 to preview build 17134, which hit the Release Preview ring at the end of last week, explaining all the features of the update such as Timeline. It’s headed up with the title: “Welcome to the April update”.

So this is much more substantial than a passing mention from a Microsoft exec in a video, and it would indeed seem that the name we are looking at for the next major upgrade is the Windows 10 April Update, as per the previous rumor (albeit with the ‘2018’ bit dropped).

Previously, the update was thought to be called the Spring Creators Update, so it seems Microsoft has thought better of this name, which admittedly was rather unimaginative given that the last two updates have been ‘Creators’ themed. Although April Update is hardly any more imaginative…

And, when Microsoft came up with its new naming scheme for Windows 10 updates, the whole idea was that these upgrades would be themed, so suddenly dropping this concept seems rather odd.

Vanishing act

That said, we don’t know for sure that it will be called the April Update just yet, but it certainly seems that any references to the Spring Creators Update have completely vanished, so this definitely won’t be the name.

As ever, only time will tell. And speaking of time, if Microsoft is going to call this the Windows 10 April Update, then really, it’s going to have to start rolling out this week, or next Monday. As if it kicks off any later than that, it will, of course, be the May Update.

Given that a major bug has been discovered, which is evidently somewhat problematic, it’s uncertain whether the rollout really is imminent.

Even if Microsoft does begin the rollout this week, the fact that the update is dated ‘April’ may still confuse folks who receive it in May or June, and possibly make them believe it’s an older or out-of-date update.

Because of course, not everybody gets the update in the first week or indeed month – far from it. In fact, the whole process usually takes a few months to reach most Windows 10 PCs (and possibly even longer for a small minority of outlier systems).

