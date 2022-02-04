Southampton vs Coventry City live stream: how to watch FA Cup Fourth Round online

Audio player loading…

Southampton vs Coventry City sees two mid-table sides go to battle in the FA Cup Fourth round and, even with a league between them on paper, these are just the kinds of match-ups that are difficult to predict. Both sides are capable of something top drawer on their day but they've each got a shocker up their sleeves too. Follow our guide on how watch a Southampton vs Coventry live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Southampton vs Coventry live stream Date: Saturday, February 5 Start time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Venue: St Mary's, Southampton Free stream: 10Play (AUS) US stream: EPSN Plus (US)

The Saints claimed their spot in the fourth round after edged past Championship side Swansea City last month after extra-time. Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping home comforts will help his side can negotiate a smother passage into the next round this time out, with his team still likely buzzing after their impressive battling 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Man City before the international break.

Currently in 10th in the Championship and very much in the shake up for a play-off place, Coventry lined up this tie after beating fellow Championship side Derby County 1-0, and will always have the memories of '87 and Gary Mabutt's knee for confidence in the Cup.

Here's how to get a Southampton vs Coventry City live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online from anywhere.

Related: how to watch an EPL live stream

Watch Southampton vs Coventry live stream online

Channel 10 has the rights to the FA Cup in the Australia and you can watch any of them, in full, including Southampton vs Coventry on on-demand streaming service 10Play. 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. Make sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access 10Play while outside of the country and away from home. Southampton vs Coventry kicks off at 2am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Watch Southampton vs Coventry live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Southampton vs Coventry live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Southampton vs Coventry from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's 10Play if you're from Australia.

Can I watch a Southampton vs Coventry FA Cup live stream in the UK?

While the FA Cup this season is now completely FREE, with matches split between the BBC and ITV, this match is sadly not one of the games from the Fourth round selected for broadcast by either terrestrial network. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Southampton vs Coventry live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this Fourth Round clash. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, TV , games consoles and more. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Southampton vs Coventry kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST Stateside.

How to watch Southampton vs Coventry live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is the FA Cup rights holder in Canada. Sportsnet is available on most Canadian cable packages. Customers will be able to head over to Sportsnet Now and pick up a Southampton vs Coventry live stream. Southampton vs Coventry kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST.