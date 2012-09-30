Android apps to run on AMD-powered Windows 8 devices

Chip-maker AMD has announced a deal with the BlueStacks software company to bring half-a-million Android apps to Windows 8 devices.

The software will run on new tablets and PCs running on AMD CPUs and GPUs and enable the likes of Flipboard and Fruit Ninja to be downloaded directly to the device via the new AppZone Player.

BlueStacks, which won the Best Software award at CES 2012, places a wrapper around popular Android apps like Evernote and Pulse to eliminate compatibility issues.

The company said it is currently working with manufacturers like HP to get the software factory installed on new AMD machines.

Leapfrog

BlueStacks told Wired that the partnership gives AMD's devices an immediate leg-up on those running on Intel processors.

Intel-based PCs, reportedly, will only have around 2,000 apps available through the Windows 8 Store at launch.

"This helps AMD leapfrog Intel by making Windows 8 more attractive on their tablets and PCs," CEO Rosen Sharma wrote in an email.

"We've worked closely together to optimize the performance of the apps for AMD's unique 'graphics and computing on one chip' setup. The result is awesome - mobile apps run beautifully on their machines."

As well as new Windows 8 PCs and tablets, the service will also run on existing Windows 7 PCs, equipped with AMD hardware.

Via Wired