Samsung's next killer Chromebook feature? An impressive Sony camera sensor

Chromebooks have been improving steadily throughout the years, but they’ve consistently had disappointing cameras. Fortunately, it looks like that’s about to change.

We’ve been passing along news about a rumored “ Nautilus ” Chromebook from Samsung for a while now, but suddenly it looks a lot more interesting than it already did.

For one, a developer conversation on the Chromium repository explicitly states that it’s a Samsung product. For another, it claims the device will sport a 13MP Sony IMX258 camera sensor, reports Chrome Unboxed .

That means that the Nautilus – which is rumored to be a detachable two-in-one device like the Microsoft Surface Book with a stylus – will also likely have the same main camera we find on the LG G6 .

Most Chromebooks seem to scrimp on cameras out of an apparent belief that the usual 720p devices won't be used for much else besides video calls, but a good camera like the IMX258 would make sense for a Chromebook that can double as a tablet.

It’s possible that the device will still have a pitiful front-facing camera, but the IMX258 could end up being a rear-facing sensor for when better shots are called for in tablet mode.

Looking ahead

The Nautilus largely remains in the realm of early rumor, though, so it’s anyone’s guess as to when we’ll actually see the device. The year is obviously still young and a 2018 release date isn’t out of the question, but it’s likely that we won’t see it until later in the year if that's the case.