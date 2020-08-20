Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra could fix the S20 Ultra’s biggest problem

The S20 Ultra (above) has camera issues, but its successor might not

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a very good phone, but even beyond its high price our review found that it has some significant issues, perhaps the biggest of which being its inconsistent camera quality. However, that may be addressed in the Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, as a new leak suggests it’s getting a camera upgrade.

According to @UniverseIce (a leaker with a respectable track record) the Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra (or S21 Ultra as they call it, although we'd be surprised if the phone launched with that name) will have a 108MP camera.

That’s the same as the S20 Ultra, but apparently the upcoming phone will pair it with a new sensor that’s the successor to the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Presumably this would be called the Bright HM2, and while we don't know anything about it yet it's likely to bring improvements over the S20 Ultra's 108MP camera, which we found often suffered autofocus and overexposure issues.

Galaxy S21 Ultra，Still 108MP, the sensor is the successor to HM1August 19, 2020

If the Galaxy S30 Ultra does use this sensor then it would likely also offer better camera performance than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which also has a 108MP snapper.

But as ever with rumors we’d take this with a pinch of salt, especially as an earlier rumor suggested that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S30 models would have a 150MP camera.

We probably won’t know the truth for a while yet, as we’re not expecting the Samsung Galaxy S30 range to land until February 2021. But we’d expect plenty more leaks and rumors ahead of the launch, so we should start to be able to build up a clearer picture of the phones in the coming weeks and months.

TechRadar will be covering all the credible Samsung Galaxy S30 leaks and rumors, so stay tuned for updates.

