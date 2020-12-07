Samsung Galaxy S21 renders unofficially show off the phones from all angles

As the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date gets ever closer, we're hearing more and more about the three models we're expecting to see – and new, unofficial renders put together by a designer give us a better idea of what the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will look like.

The images posted by LetsGoDigital are by its in-house designer Giuseppe Spinelli, and are supposedly based on information from a source close to Samsung. They're very well done, and we've embedded a selection of them below.

These aren't the real, Samsung-approved deal though, so the final designs may end up differing from what you see here. Compare them with other renders based on leaked information that we've seen in the past few days and draw your own conclusions.

You may remember the first image leaks that we saw back in October showed off the new camera design that's again on view here, with the camera module almost wrapping around the top corner of the Samsung Galaxy S21 phones.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Giuseppe Spinelli) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Giuseppe Spinelli)

LetsGoDigital lists specs for the phones too, though a lot of this information we've heard before. The standard 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 is apparently coming with an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset, and starting with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A triple-lens rear camera is expected.

Moving up the price scale, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus is expected to be very similar to the base model, except for the screen size. Last year the Galaxy S20 Plus had an extra depth sensor on its triple-lens camera, but we're hearing that this will be dropped in 2021.

Finally, the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra is being tipped to come with four cameras around the back, as well as support for the S Pen stylus. The same Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset will likely be used for processing power, though you can expect the memory and storage options to be higher on the scale than with the other two models.

Previous leaks have put the launch date for these phones as January 14, so you've still got some time to save up. Besides launching its Galaxy S21 series in 2021, Samsung is also expected to roll out a range of new foldable devices too.

Via SamMobile