Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event live blog: we'll be live from Galaxy Unpacked

Matt Swider
Today's the day. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked launch event is upon us, where we expect to see the smartphone maker unleash a number of devices onto the world, with the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e likely to headline.
We'll be reporting live from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California where the Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off at 11am PT (2pm ET, 7pm GMT).
Our Samsung Galaxy S10 launch live blog starts now though, as there's plenty of rumors, leaks and speculation to whet your appetite ahead of today's announcement.
Samsung launch event live blog
Matt Swider
All times in US Pacific Time (PT)
Matt Swider
03.00 - One of the big questions marks around the new Galaxy S10 handsets is pricing - how much will the new phones set you back? Comparisons will be drawn between the new S10 devices and Apple's fleet of iPhones.
Let us know where you think Samsung will pitch the Galaxy S10 price with our Twitter poll below.
Do you think the Samsung #GalaxyS10 price will be... #SamsungEvent #Unpacked2019February 20, 2019
Matt Swider
02.30 - We could see even more as well, with new wireless earphones (Galaxy Buds), a pair of fitness trackers (Galaxy Fit and Fit e) and a 5G variant of the S10 (Galaxy S10 X) all rumored to make an appearance.
Matt Swider
02.00 - There are nine hours until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, which gives you plenty of time to read up on the leaks and rumors of what to expect.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 - the rumored S10 will be the core flagship smartphone in a trio of new handsets from Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - tipped to replace the S9 Plus, the S10 Plus will likely pack a bigger screen and potentially more storage
- Samsung Galaxy S10e - an exciting new entry if the rumors are accurate, offering a S10 experience at a lower price point
- Samsung Galaxy Fold - more commonly rumored as the Galaxy X, Samsung may reveal more details about its foldable phone today
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - there's talk the Galaxy Unpacked event won't just be new smartphones, with a new smartwatch potentially on the cards