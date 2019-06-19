Samsung Galaxy Fold is ready to launch, according to a company exec

There has been a long wait for the Samsung Galaxy Fold – while it was announced in February and originally set to launch in April, as various issues with the handset have caused delays. But the wait might almost be over according to a Samsung Display executive.

According to The Investor, Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol said “most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market.”

The claim, which was made during an industry conference on June 18, certainly suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Fold will go on sale soon – though we’d hope all the display problems would be ironed out first, rather than just “most” of them.

Conflicting reports

However, it’s a claim that seems at odds with another recent official statement, which suggested “little progress” had been made and that the phone wouldn’t land in June or July – meaning we might not see it until after the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is likely to be announced in early August.

It’s a confusing state of affairs and right now we’re not sure which seemingly official statement to believe.

We’ll update you as soon as we hear more, but at least these delays might lead to an impressive handset. As well as saying the phone is mostly ready, Kim also apparently said “the Galaxy Fold, when released, will receive a lot of attention in the market.” With any luck we’ll find out soon whether that’s true, and whether it gets the right kind of attention.