The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a durability problem

Update: Samsung has confirmed it's investigating the Galaxy Fold problems, mentioning that there should have been clearer indications that the screen protector shouldn't be removed and that it will replace all broken repair units.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is an ambitious foldable phone, but one with mounting durability problems, according to a handful of press who got early access to it.

We've seen a total of five broken Fold screens – four in which it isn't working at all and one instance in which half of the 7.3-inch tablet-like display is flickering.

Reviewers and analysts from CNBC, Bloomberg, The Verge, Android Central and YouTube tweeted about their experience after one and two days with the phone.

My colleague opened the Galaxy Fold and it started doing this. So, long answer to your question @WilfredFrost, the hinge doesn’t seem very rugged after all. After two days: pic.twitter.com/Z1F8iwjURaApril 17, 2019

Me, @stevekovach, and @markgurman have Review Units of the Galaxy Fold with broken screens.https://t.co/AR56AV7RLaApril 17, 2019

In some but not all cases, Samsung has already replaced the broken review units. If problems persist, it may run into its other dilemma: a shortage of Fold units.

Calling it now: The Galaxy Fold has a jelly scrolling problem. The left side of the screen refreshes slightly faster than the right side leading to text that looks like it's rising and falling whenever you scroll. It's subtle and not that distracting but it's definitely there.April 17, 2019

Don't remove the film

Not everyone we talked to has had a problem with the Samsung Galaxy Fold screen, so we wouldn't call this widespread. But, again, it's been two days – it's very early.

The biggest take away for soon-to-be-Fold-owners is this: don't remove what looks to be protective plastic film on the screen. It's actually supposed to be there, as some people have found out the hard way that doing so may break the display.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHwApril 17, 2019

PSA: There's a layer that appears to be a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold's display. It's NOT a screen protector. Do NOT remove it.I got this far peeling it off before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement. pic.twitter.com/ZhEG2BqulrApril 17, 2019

At least it's not on fire

The official Samsung Galaxy Fold launch is April 26 in the US and May 3 in the UK and Europe. There's not much time to correct the issue if it becomes more pervasive.

There are at least two good things for people who pre-ordered. Samsung is offering a one-year warranty in most markets when you purchase the Fold, and at least it's not catching on fire yet.

We'll continue to update this story as we hear more from the tech reviewer community.