Vodafone promising to deliver Moto G on contract complete with Android KitKat

For the SIM-free price of £130, the Moto G represents perhaps the best value ever offered by a smartphone manufacturer in the UK, but Vodafone still reckons it can snare some buyers on contracts.

The company has announced it'll be stocking the upper-mid-range handset in the near future (no firm release date yet), and may have an ace up its sleeve in the form of the Android 4.4.2 KitKat update.

Moto is reportedly testing KitKat for those who bought the device outright but is yet to roll it out, so if Vodafone can steal a march, it may enjoy some success by serving up the latest Android update first.

However, it's perhaps more likely that the KitKat bump will be available to all Moto G users imminently with Vodafone set to piggyback in for its version of the device.

OS parity?

If there's OS parity between the SIM-free and Vodafone marketed devices, it may work out cheaper for consumers to buy the device outright and select cheaper SIM-only deals, than accept a network subsidy.

Regardless, the Moto G represents great value for the smartphone buyer, with a 4.5-inch 720p display and a quad-core processor. Add the latest version of Android into the mix and it may just be the best tech deal on the market right now.

In a recent TechRadar review, the device earned a rare 4.5 stars out of a potential five, not just for the value on offer, but for the performance and functionality of the handset.

Will you be snapping up a Moto G on contract? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Via CNET